Is there such a thing as too much love and support for a child?
According to research on childhood trauma by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many children who are considered at-risk can have their situation completely changed simply by the presence of a caring and stable adult in their life. This is where the many programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota come in.
Prior to 2020, recruiting volunteers for the REACH program at the Owatonna Middle School was a walk in the park, according to BBBS Executive Director Michelle Redman. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was unable to take place for the new sixth grade students, creating a backlog of middle schoolers who would benefit from having a one-on-one mentor.
Now, with double the students needing a mentor, Redman says they’re in dire need of more volunteers.
The organization threw a “Big Bash” last month at Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna to attract new volunteers. Redman says she believes the event was a huge success.
“Tons of people came out for the bash,” Redman said. “We had several people sign up to be a Big and even more asked for information about volunteering.”
Despite the success of the event, Redman said she is still in need of 33 more volunteers in order to get their REACH program up and running. The program is in person and takes place during class time. Redman said they want to make sure every youth has been matched with a mentor before it begins.
Last year, the teachers at the middle school believed it would be best to hold the program until in-person restrictions were loosened. The one to one interaction between the student and mentor is greatly beneficial.
This had led to the program including both sixth and seventh graders this year.
“2021 has been hard for most nonprofits to find volunteers,” Redman said. “A couple factors contribute to us seeing a drought for them, but a lot of it has to do with the amount of students we’re trying to serve this year.”
Pamela Roberts, who was named the school site Big of the Year this year, has been a Big in the REACH program for four years. She said sometimes she wonders who the Big is in the arrangement.
"In my experience, I'm teaching her as much as she teaches me," Roberts said of her Little Kayleigh. "You not only benefit them, but they benefit you in ways that will amaze you."
Roberts got interested in the program because it fit well in her schedule as a member of the Owatonna Police Department. She said there were others within the organization who were Bigs and she would listen to their experiences with BBBS, sparking her own interest.
"Volunteering has been such a great experience." Roberts said. "They really do match you with a Little who has similar interests as yourself."
What is REACH?
The program was introduced first in Washington in 2018 and quickly went national. The focus is meant to be on the whole student, not just academic areas. Mentors are matched with students the same way matches are made through any other program through Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Mentors meet with their respective students for 30-minute sessions twice a month, all activities and materials are provided for the Big so all they really have to do is show up.
Students and mentors are interviewed to discover their strengths and interests.
“One thing we’ve found is that some of these kids have a great potential to receive high academic success, but sometimes life simply gets in the way,” Redman said.
Some children find themselves wondering where they will sleep, what they will eat, or their parents may work a night shift and they are responsible for caring for younger siblings. All of these life circumstances can get in the way of homework. The program not only provides students with academic support, but there is also extra food, weather appropriate clothing and other necessities to help the student as a whole.
The mentor works with their mentee on setting goals, time management, college and career preparation and maybe most importantly, having fun.
All of the activities are set up by BBBS and the teacher and social worker at the school. The volunteer simply has to show up and have a good time with their Little.
Redman said that many of the Bigs in this program end up entering the community based program with their littles because they get along so well and desire to further their relationship into the community to do more activities together.
“It’s not a requirement for them to move into our community based programs, but so many of our REACH matches end up doing this,” Redman said. “It really shows that we are able to make the best matches possible for mentors and kids.”