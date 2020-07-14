Despite the focal point of public health remaining the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a yearlong outbreak of another debilitating disease is remaining persistent — albeit quiet — among society.
The Minnesota Department of Health declared a statewide outbreak of Hepatitis A in May 2019, and as of Friday the cases has risen to 117 in 29 counties, with 82 hospitalizations and one death.
Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver, and when the liver is inflamed or damaged its function is affected. In the United States, the most common hepatitis viruses are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Unlike hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A is short-term, does not cause chronic liver disease and therefore is rarely fatal, but according to the World Health Organization it can cause debilitating symptoms and fulminant hepatitis — or acute liver failure — which is often fatal.
While the number of confirmed hepatitis A cases over a 14-month span may seem minute compared to the rapidly growing COVID-19 cases since only March, public health officials say that the outbreak is cause for alarm considering the infection can be easily avoided.
“Hepatitis A is not a new thing, it’s been around for quite a while,” said Marie McCarthy, a nurse with Rice County Public Health. “It should be eliminated because there is a vaccine.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first hepatitis A vaccine was licensed in 1995. Since then, millions of doses of the vaccine have been given worldwide, allowing the infectious disease to become less of a concern in developed countries.
“Because there is a vaccine and those of us living in developed countries like the United States don’t normally consume contaminated food or beverages, it’s not something that people generally think about,” McCarthy said, explained that the virus is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected and is spread when someone ingests the virus through person-to-person contact and eating contaminated food or drink. “In undeveloped countries, the way they prepare or handle their food is quite different and less regulated than in a developed country.”
According to MDH, people who are at high risk in the current outbreak include those who use injection/non-injection drugs, people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, people who are currently or were recently incarcerated, and men who have sex with men. While the person-to-person contact transmission is often because of the exchange of bodily fluids, McCarthy said that the other transmissions can be boiled down to the simple lack of appropriate hand washing.
“Nurses have been saying it for years: cover your cough and wash your hands,” McCarthy said.
In the region, the cases of hepatitis A have been minimal, with one confirmed case in Dodge County and two confirmed in Goodhue County. Regardless of the absence of local cases, public health officials in both Rice and Steele counties are encouraging the public to get vaccinated.
“It’s especially important for the youth since we have the vaccine that prevents this disease,” McCarthy said. “We need to complete that circle to allow people to get the vaccine that prevent these outbreaks of things we know we can prevent – just like pertussis, measles, mumps, and rubella.”
McCarthy said that because of the outbreak status that the state has two programs available for public health departments to provide the hepatitis A vaccine to both children and adults. Rice County Public Health currently has both programs, and according to Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron adult vaccines are available in Steele County.
“With hepatitis A being in an outbreak status, we can vaccinate with an appointment pretty much anybody,” McCarthy said, adding that the public health programs are designed to help the uninsured or underinsured get the necessary immunizations and health care. “We are encouraging people to make appointments to get vaccinated, especially with school coming. One way or another, school will start again, so it’s better to make your appointments now so that we don’t have a line out the door when the state announces that school will start in two weeks.”
McCarthy also said that even though health officials are encouraging people to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals and families should still be taking care of their health through regular appointments.
“Even with COVID-19, the doctor’s office is safe,” McCarthy said. “Keep up with your vaccines.”