Kory Kath, Principal of Owatonna High School spoke at Monday’s School Board Meeting at Monday’s School Board meeting about how the year is going and the policies in place for students and staff to get “back to better.”
“The idea around getting back to better involves career pathways, compass and activities,” Kath said. “The idea of creating flexibility and creating choice within what our students want out of their high school.”
Realizing that the last time students had a normal school year was three years ago, Kath and his administration team knew they had to do something.
The initiative 3OT assists in defining what it means to be on time, on task and on target throughout the school day. It was introduced to remind students what it looks like to be back in the classrooms, hallways and participating in COMPASS times.
“On time” refers to being in the correct class when the bell rings, having a charged chromebook and no immediate distractions. “On task” reminds students to keep their phones away, participate in class activities and utilize the online resources they have for assignments, expectations and deadlines. Lastly, “On target” refers to making sure all students are on the path to graduate through earning proper credits, maintaining good grades, getting involved and advocating for themselves.
Each month, teachers will nominate a classroom which does exceptional work to abide by 3OT. At the end of the month, Kath and other members of administration will go to that class and celebrate and recognize the students for their dedication to success.
Other updates
Kath also updated the board at the Monday meeting on the success of the first “Made in Owatonna Day.” Twenty-three students from the high school and ALC participated in the fall art, visual technology and communications day event. He anticipates participation to grow with the two upcoming events.
The next two sessions will center around health, science and technology for the winter session. The spring session will cover agriculture, food and natural resources.
Hollie Jeska, assistant principal at the high school, spoke about the OHS COMPASS days. This program is similar to the SOAR program that is being ran at the Owatonna Middle School.
Two Wednesdays a month, high school students are granted time at the end of the school day to partake in an intervention or enrichment activity. The programs are ran similarly, but unlike at the middle school, high school students are able to choose for themselves whether or not they’d like to participate.
This works in tandem with Kath’s mention of 3OH, in letting students advocate for themselves if they need extra help, need to re-test, or want to take part in a fun activity or join a club.
Students are encouraged to get involved in the various groups throughout the school. Link Crew, Future Farmers of America, Mixed Roots, Students Helping Others Choose, Student Council, and National Honor Society are just a handful of options students have the opportunity to join.
Activities Director Marc Achterkirch took the mic to update the board on the conclusion of the fall season, new coaches, and proposed the idea of taking event ticketing completely online.
Getting back to sports after COVID-19 had him worried about how many students would participate in activities. To his surprise, across the board, there was higher participation than normal.
“The biggest highlight of the fall was the participation numbers,” Achterkirch said. “We’ve had five of the highest participation numbers in the last two-to-three years.”
Achterkirch also spoke about the potential to bring ticketing for events exclusively online. He talked about other school districts that have gone this route and the success they have seen with this method. Nothing was voted on or approved, but it is on the table for discussion in the future.