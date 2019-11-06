BLOOMING PRAIRIE — To celebrate a half century of musicals at Blooming Prairie High School, director Tammy Johnson knew she had to pick a winner for this year’s performance. Twentieth-century classic “The Sound of Music” ended up being a somewhat obvious choice — an old-school favorite that also provided a chance for students to learn about a number of moments in history.
The cast’s first lesson came slightly after auditions in August, when Johnson invited them all over to her home to watch the 1965 film.
“My generation, we grew up watching it. It was an event, every single year. A lot of my generation knows all the songs and can sometimes recite lines from the script,” she explained. “The kids are not familiar with it, and so right away I had them out to my house and had them watch it.”
Jacob McHenry, who stars as Captain von Trapp, admitted that he didn't know much about the piece prior to this summer. Although he could only catch parts of the film — at the start of the school year, the football player was also busy getting ready for the season — he said he quickly realized that the musical had a storied past.
In addition to learning about the history of the production, Johnson also wanted her cast to learn about the story behind the music.
“The von Trapps were real people. This is a true story,” she explained. “A lot of the lines are line-for-line out of Maria von Trapp’s life.”
In addition to learning about the family’s experience in World War II, Johnson also brought in acquaintance Fred Amram — a retired University of Minnesota professor and Holocaust survivor — to share his own experiences with the students.
Amram came to talk with them last Sunday, and also set up a display in the gym where the musical will be performed detailing his personal history in both visuals and written didactics.
“He has a very poignant story and it really brought a lot of what we’re doing on this stage in this musical home to kids,” said Johnson. “I love history … but for me to tell the stories is one thing, for them to actually meet him and hear his stories is something else.”
Learning about the play’s source material was exciting for Cortney Espe, who stars as Maria von Trapp — a singing nun who leaves the convent only to fall in love with the captain and his seven children.
Last year was Espe’s first musical at Blooming Prairie, and she noted that the 2018 production of “The Wizard of Oz” is considerably different from “The Sound of Music.”
“'The Wizard of Oz' is completely fantasy. It’s made up. 'The Sound of Music' is based off of a real story,” she explained. “Yes, the songs aren't real because no one sings out of nowhere in their daily life — except for me — but other than that, the whole story is true. It’s such a huge piece of history, and I think it was really cool that we were all able to be involved in it.”
Students in this year’s ensemble are also making history by being involved in the 50th annual Blooming Prairie High School musical production. Johnson noted that the school will be celebrating this landmark Saturday evening at 7 p.m. the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club.
“We’re going to reminisce and show pictures and have memorabilia. Three of the five or six former directors are going to be there for kids to reconnect with,” she explained.
Tickets to the event are $20 and will be sold at the door.
Prior to the half-century celebration, community members can catch the opening performance of "The Sound of Music" Thursday at 7 p.m. On Friday, there will be a dinner theater performance. Traditional German cuisine will be served by candlelight in the gym starting at 6 p.m., with the musical at 7 p.m. This Sunday, the 50th production will come to a close with a third and final performance at 1 p.m.
Tickets for the dinner theater performance are $25 and can be purchased in advance day-of at Blooming Prairie High School, located at 202 Fourth Ave. NW. All other shows are general admission; tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door.