As fall approaches and colder weather makes its way to southern Minnesota, local gardeners don’t want you to forget about warmer weather and gardening.
The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are accepting applications for the 2021 Master Gardeners volunteer program.
“The mission of the program is to use science-based horticulture knowledge and practices to deliver educational outreach and project-based efforts that inspire change and promote healthy people, healthy communities, and a healthy planet,” the UMN Extension Master Gardeners website.
Last year, 2,408 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered their time throughout the state of Minnesota, totalling 140,000 volunteer hours and reaching over 195,000 Minnesota residents, according to a Steele County Master Gardeners news release.
The program is open to community members interested in gardening and sharing their love of gardening with others, as well as people wanting to learn more about horticulture and gardening. Topics that the master gardeners learn and teach about include horticulture skills, pollinators, plant biodiversity, nearby nature, clean water, climate change and local food. Not only do participants walk away with more knowledge, but they are also building fellowship with other passionate gardeners.
“As far as the benefits to me, it's my therapy,” Lorrie Rugg, Steele County Master Gardeners Coordinator said. She finds this to be the case especially during the recent quarantine.
The process to become a master gardener involves time and commitment. After filling out an application and completing an interview, Master Gardener interns must complete the core course, which starts in January and ends in mid-May and costs about $320, according to the news release.
“Financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis,” the release reads. Prospective gardeners are told to talk to their local program coordinator if this is an issue.
This self-paced course includes about 50 hours of basic horticulture education, which will be completely online in 2021. Online webinars with experts will be held weekly January through April. Students in the program will be expected to complete online quizzes for certification. The course is taught by Extension educators and faculty from the University of Minnesota.
“It’s online this year because of COVID,” Rugg said.
From there, master gardeners are expected to volunteer 50 hours on projects related to presenting horticultural education to the public. These volunteer hours will be reported online by the end of the year. Interns will also have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from veteran gardeners and program participants.
Once completed with the internship, participants can continue as active members of the Master Gardeners volunteer program within their community. At least 25 hours of volunteering and an additional five education hours are required per year.
“The university has plenty of opportunities for education,” Rugg said. “We go to classes, we continually learn forever, I’ve been a master gardener for almost 20 years now, so I’ve learned so much through the program.”
Steele County master gardeners spend some of their time in the local community garden on the Riverland Owatonna Campus. There the group rents out 20 x 20-foot plots to local people who want to garden, while providing water and mulch for use. In the past they’ve hosted educational sessions there, but with COVID-19 they were unable to do so this year.
In addition, the group also maintains a pollinator garden located by the UMN Extension office. In July, the group received special permission to install a rain garden at the Steele County fairgrounds.
“In a normal year we do have a plant sale, we have educational opportunities for people around in our own counties, we speak to lunch groups, we speak to church groups, anybody that needs a speaker for anything about gardening we are right there to lend a helping hand,” Rugg said.
The typical face-to-face monthly Steele County Master Gardeners meetings have been halted all summer long per the university’s request. They now have their monthly meetings via Zoom.
“We are just having to work and do things in a totally different manner,” Rugg said.
She says she’s been answering a lot of questions over the phone and through email since the gardeners are not allowed to go out and meet people face-to-face in their yard to offer advice, diagnose garden issues and make suggestions.
“We’ve had to be very creative this summer in how we’ve done our work,” Rugg said. “It's been an interesting summer.”
The Steele County Master Gardeners group has about 20 active members, according to Rugg. She adds that everybody has their own interest area, for example one gardener really likes vegetable gardening, another loves perennial plants and another has an interest in trees.
“So we all kind of have different areas of expertise within our group that we can call on,” Rugg said.
Rugg’s interest in gardening began when she started working at a garden center. Her passion for cultivation bloomed from there. With a friend, Rugg joined the Master Gardener program after moving to Owatonna.
“I don't regret it,” Rugg said about joining the program decades ago. “It's the best decision I’ve ever made.”