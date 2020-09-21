A preliminary 2021 tax levy, approved last week by the Owatonna City Council, is expected to keep property tax increases to a minimum.
During its regular council meeting last week, the council adopted the proposed 2021 tax levy it believes is consistent with the city’s strategic plan. The 2021 proposed levy includes a 3% increase over 2020, which is well below the estimated 8% increase in the city’s tax base, determined by the Steele Assessor’s Office.
The total proposed levy includes the city levy of $13.76 million and $185,000 each for the Economic Development and the Housing and Redevelopment authorities. The proposed budget for 2021 was approved at $38.68 million. The levy can not be increased before final approval in December, though it can be decreased.
The city relies on property taxes for approximately 50% of the total general fund revenue, supporting such functions as general government, public safety, public works, and culture and recreation.
By keeping the levy increase beneath the tax base increase, which has been achieved the previous two years, the city has been able to keep property hikes to a minimum. Finance Director Rhonda Moen said they have always tried to align with the tax base growth, but this year the management team aggressively tackled the challenge of presenting a proposal well below the estimate increase.
“It wasn’t easy, but it was a challenge we were all tasked with,” Moen said. “It’s been a very challenging budget process, but we have great management here at the city.”
One of the clear challenges in forming the proposals this year was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moen said city officials had to consider the pandemic severed several revenue streams, emphasizing the importance of having a contingency plan in place.
“There’s no certainty on what things are going to be like after this next winter and going through a regular flu season, we have no idea if our programs will be up and running,” Moen said. “We may have to operate similar to this year, so the management team got together and really worked on reducing expenses to make up for that lost revenue. Our budget was prepared kind of business as usual, but with some contingencies in place.”
Moving forward, the council will have an opportunity to hear from its department heads to talk about their individual budgets. Moen said three department heads have met with the council thus far, and the rest are scheduled to do so throughout October.
Moen said the city will also keep a close eye on state aid and how that might be impacted by the pandemic and a whopping state budget deficit. Proposed projects scheduled for 2020 have been held off to provide a “cushion,” according to Moen, and how the state distributes LGA could have a large impact on the 2022 levy and budget.
“We have been watching [the state’s] revenue estimates as they come out, and their last estimate was quite a bit higher than they had been anticipating,” Moen said. “When the state has those difficulties, it filters down to the cities.”
The final 2021 levy and budget will be presented to the public at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in the council chambers. Residents are encouraged to provide input to the council on the budget at that time.