There will be no holiday party to celebrate and recognize Steele County employees this year with the COVID-19 pandemic once again to blame.
Commissioners begrudgingly approved the motion, but not before airing their opinions on allowing the virus to continue to dictate life for much longer.
Human Resources Director Julie Johnson expressed to the Steele County Board of Commissioners during the Tuesday meeting that she, County Administrator Scott Golberg and Public Health Director Amy Caron felt it was the right decision to make in the best interest of the health and safety of county staff.
“Even though the [number of COVID-19 cases] in Steele County has stabilized and has gone down a hair recently, we are still recommending to not have the in-person event,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to balance having our employees well and healthy and not having entire departments unstaffed, because people may contract COVID or be exposed and have to quarantine.”
Johnson said the county has been hosting a combination employee recognition/holiday party for seven years, with the exception of the canceled event in 2020 also due to COVID. In previous years, Johnson said roughly 100-115 employees attended the event.
“We’re trying to align with our reopening plan that county meetings and events would have social distancing … we don’t know if we could socially distance in that kind of environment,” Johnson said. “Employees also won’t be masked, because they will be drinking and eating at this event.”
Following a survey of county staff, Johnson said 63% of those who responded indicated they would not attend an in-person holiday event at this time. Roughly 100 employees responded to the survey.
Though the commissioners unanimously agreed to cancel the event originally scheduled for Dec. 3, some wanted to make it known that eventually they would need to accept that COVID-19 is going to be a permanent part of life and decisions will need to be made to get back to “normal.”
“I can go to church on Sunday morning and worship with 200 people in pews and sing and do everything I need to do. I could go up to a Vikings game with 70,000 people in the stands, and as far as I know, in seven weeks the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has not found anything with the NFL as far as ‘super spreaders’ … last Sunday, I could have went up to the Rolling Stones concert, which I understand was about 50,000 people at US Bank stadium with no masks, no nothing … it’s open,” said Commissioner Greg Krueger. “We’re going to have to make a decision one of these days that COVID is going to be with us forever and we’re going to have to learn how to deal with it.”
Krueger said, eventually, the county is going to have to completely reopen and “make it work,” adding he would like to see the county start thinking about these decisions now.
Commissioner Jim Abbe said he agreed with Krueger’s sentiments, adding that he would be at the holiday party himself, but that if the majority of employees are not comfortable with attending, then there is no point in having the event at this time.
However, he still believes the point of opening things up again is getting closer.
“Everybody is at a different point, and everybody has a different comfort level,” Abbe said.
Krueger reiterated that eventually everyone is going to have to “learn how to live with [COVID]” and start to move on.
In place of an in-person event last year, the county held a virtual event. Commissioners also went around to hand out certificates and gifts to the staff, which Johnson said employees expressed appreciation for. Johnson said, because of that positive feedback, she believes doing that again would be an appropriate alternative.
“We are as anxious as anyone to celebrate each other and be together in person,” Johnson said. “But we’re trying to take a cautious approach.”
Johnson will coordinate how the virtual event will look and prepare certificates and gifts for the commissioners to hand out to staff.