Before BetterFedBeef launched its e-commerce storefront, team members traveled across the Midwest visiting farms and families who agreed to supply BetterFedBeef.com’s products. Each producing family was offered the chance to become much more than a supplier; they were offered the opportunity to become an owner in the company.
“It meant a lot to be approached by Dr. Tom Peters and Max Winders with the chance to become owners,” said Matt Chicos, a New Richland beef producer at Chicos Family Farms. “BetterFed Beef helps us … stay competitive as technology continues to change our industry in many ways.”
The Chicos family is one of only 17 families who chose to become producer-owners of the company.
With a mission to bring quality, reasonably priced beef to families across the United States, BetterFed Beef launched its e-commerce platform, creating the ability for consumers across the country to purchase Midwest-raised beef. The website, BetterFedBeef.com, allows consumers to shop for beef by the cut or by specially curated boxes. Once purchased, the beef is mailed directly to the customer’s home, packaged in dry ice.
The online shopping experience is one that’s familiar, as the company designed and launched its site amid the growing popularity of direct-to-consumer food and grocery platforms like InstaCart.com, UberEats and DoorDash. After exploring the website for a few moments, though, visitors will recognize something vastly different from those popular food-based platforms. At the very top of every website page, the visitor will notice the word and button labeled “producers.” Once clicked, a page opens, introducing the online shopper to 17 families, including the Chicos family. Each of these families are owners and operators of a beef farm and produce the beef being sold on the e-commerce website. In addition to raising the cattle and producing the beef, these families are also owners of BetterFed Beef.
Max Winders, one of the company’s co-founders, helped launch the company after retiring from a 28-year career in international agriculture, a career that brought him to 59 of the world’s countries.
“More and more, consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it was grown and raised,” Winders said. “We’re excited to be able to provide that direct connection between producers and consumers.”
“I’ve been working with all of these families and farms for years,” says Tom Peters, BetterFed Beef co-founder. “We were already working with them to supply their incredible beef and we thought, ‘why not offer them the opportunity to be part of something unique and market their incredible beef directly to people around the country?’”
For the Chicos family, becoming an owner illustrates much more than a possible financial benefit.
“It brings us real satisfaction knowing our beef is being enjoyed,” continued Jim Chicos. “As a cattle producer, this is everything we could ask for.”