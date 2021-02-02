An Owatonna student is one of 36 students statewide to be honored with the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL award.
Junior Ava Hess has been selected as a recipient of the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) award. This award recognizes state high school juniors who are active in school, fine arts and athletics while showing leadership skills and a responsibility to their community.
Hess was among several other nominees reviewed by a panel of independent judges. In a previous interview with the People’s Press, Hess said past ExCEL nominees and winners were people that she looked up to. She also hopes to leave a positive influence on younger students.
Hess is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Honor Roll, SHOC (Students Helping Others Choose), Link crew, soccer, band, pep band, marching band, solo/ensemble competition and the Minnesota Band Director Association Honor Band. She has volunteered and participated in Adopt a Highway, Boo for Food, Steele Relay for Life, From the Heart, Music Boosters of Owatonna. She is a church volunteer, an elementary tutor and student representative with the Owatonna superintendent on a high school advisory committee. She was also involved in organizing a carnival fundraiser for the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.
Hess and other ExCEL winners will be featured on 45TV during the 2021 winter tournament and be invited to participate in a ceremony during the Class AA girls basketball state tournament in March, according to the MSHSL website.
Hess was nominated for the ExCEL award alongside fellow junior Connor Ginskey back in December. The two were acknowledged at a Jan. 25 school board meeting.
“These two students not only inspire excellence for adults, but also for their peers in the school,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad told the school board.