A state grant will help reduce Owatonna’s housing crunch.
A project known as Eastgate Apartments last week received almost $139,000 from Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money is to be used for asbestos abatement, demolition, soil stabilization and infrastructure improvements on the 1.25-acre site currently occupied by two single-family homes and a former bus garage at 660 Mound St. SW, behind the commercial building that houses Starbucks and Papa Murphy’s Pizza on West Bridge Street.
Once that work is completed, construction of a 36-unit apartment building will begin.
Troy Klecker, Owatonna’s community development director, said during Tuesday City Council meeting that the apartments will help the city fill the current demand for market-rate housing. Housing projects currently underway won’t meet the pent up demand, he said.
“The last housing study we did was three years ago and currently indicates a higher need than what we’ve put up,” Klecker said, adding that a new city housing study is currently begin done. “We will have the first draft of the new study in the next couple of weeks, but our need for apartment housing is going to be much more than the previous study we are using, but we still haven’t hit those demand numbers in the previous one.”
Klecker added that despite that state of the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, multi-family housing like apartments and single family homes are still being “snapped up” immediately after the hit they become available.
“The housing demand is definitely there,” Klecker said. “The new housing study will give us a good indication of exactly how high of a demand is out there.”
During the meeting, the council set a public hearing date to establish a tax increment financing – or TIF – district for the project area. The project is being proposed by Schrom Construction and the developer is requesting the use of TIF to help with the costs of demolition of the existing building and sit development costs for the project. The garage building is currently occupied by RK&T Construction.
The public hearing is set for June 16. The project is anticipated to create one job and increase the tax base by $28,082.
This is the second apartment complex to be discussed by the council in the last two weeks.
In April, the council approved a new design plan for a 71-unit apartment complex in a 6-1 vote. The project will be phase one of a three-phase development plan that will add up to 235 unites to the city, ranging from market-rate multi-family apartments to senior living. The developments will be constructed along Lemond Road and Riverwood Drive.