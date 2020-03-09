OWATONNA — It continues to be an exciting time for Owatonna’s industrial park, with companies such as Costco and Minimizer locating to the city and preparing to be operational this year.
Another company has approached the city with a project, this time an expansion to an already established business that currently employees roughly 600 people.
Bosch — or Robert Bosch LLC — is proposing to build a new warehouse facility that would create 50 new jobs and have a total capital investment of $15 million. The new facility would be located behind the Owatonna Energy Station on Bridge Street.
“The new facility 266,000-square feet,” explained Troy Klecker, the community development director for Owatonna, during an Owatonna City Council meeting last week.
For this project, Bosch is requesting the establishment of a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district to assist with the costs associated with the development of the new warehouse. There are consulting fees for the TIF financing which will be paid by the EDA, which will in turn be reimbursed through the life of the TIF district.
The council unanimously approved to set the public hearing for Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the Bosch project, the city council adopted a resolution to submit a grant application on behalf of the company.
“We are looking at building a public cul-de-sac as a part of the project,” Klecker explained. “We are looking to apply for a Business Development Infrastructure grant that will pay for up to 50% of the street costs, which is estimated at $386,420.”
If the application is approved, the City of Owatonna would have to cover the other 50% of the costs, but the aforementioned TIF district could be utilized to pay for the city’s portion.
Following the approval of the two resolutions, a representative from Bosch thanked the city council and mayor.
“We are very excited about continuing to expand our footprint in this great city,” said Kim Lindsey-Feagin, the government and community affairs manager for Bosch’s Midwest region. “We are very grateful for your leadership, partnership, and support.”
Council members Kevin Raney and Greg Schultz thanked Bosch in return for its “commitment to Owatonna” and all the company does for the community.
Bosch is a multinational engineering and electronics company that produces automotive and industrial products. The company is one of the world's largest supplies of automotive components.