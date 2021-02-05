An Austin woman has been charged with multiple felony counts after she allegedly intentionally struck a man with her vehicle, at one point pinning him between two cars.
Dezirae Leigha Huff, 19, was charged in Steele County court on Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree property damage that caused a reasonably foreseeable risk of bodily harm, and one count of first-degree property damage that reduced the value of the property by more than $1,000 – all felonies. Huff was also charged with one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched Tuesday night to a report of a domestic assault. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses reported a man had been repeatedly hit by a vehicle driven by a female in what appeared to be an intentional assault. Witnesses said the female, later identified as Huff, appeared to be “taunting the male with the car” by reversing and then continually trying to run him over. At one point, witnesses saw Huff pin the male between her front bumper and the back of another vehicle, according to the report.
The male victim appeared dazed and was visibly shaking, according to police. He told officers he was struck on his hips by the car, hit his head on the ground, had the wind knocked out of him and hurt his knee. The victim was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the Owatonna Hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle the victim was pinned against spoke with officers and said Huff was trying to fight her, though she did not know why. The female victim said she was inside her car when Huff pinned the male against it and at one point tried reaching through her own car to get at the female victim, hitting her in the shoulder. The female victim said Huff hit her vehicle several times while she and another male passenger were still inside it.
According to court documents, Huff was known by both victims prior to the assault.
Officers requested dispatch issue a KOPS alert for Huff, and she was located and arrested in Austin and transported back to the Steele County Detention Center. Huff told law enforcement she had hit the male victim on purpose and that she wished she would have killed him, according to court documents.
Bail without conditions is set for Huff at $60,000. Judge Joseph Bueltel served Huff with a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – or DANCO. Her initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Huff has no prior criminal history in Minnesota.
Also in Steele County court, 27-year-old Nicole Georgina Weller of Owatonna was charged Friday with one felony count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, Weller was observed shoplifting from an Owatonna business on Jan. 4. When an Owatonna officer arrived at the scene, a search of Weller’s person recovered jewelry in her sweatshirt and pants pockets and two perfume bottles in her bra. The total amount that was attempted to be stolen was $1,407.96, according to court documents.
The initial appearance in court for Weller is scheduled for March 15.