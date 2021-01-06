After years of dreaming of a hotel in downtown Owatonna, the city is happy to take the project one step at a time.
On Tuesday following a public hearing, the Owatonna City Council approved a resolution to establish a Tax Increment District to allow the use of tax increment financing – or TIF – for the Marriott Courtyard hotel to be constructing on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue.
Developer Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group, will be constructing a 106-unit hotel that will redevelop the block. The project includes the total renovation of the buildings south of the alley that contain Old Town Bagels and the former Jerry’s building, as well as the demolition of the Flooring Frenzy building, the former Bishman Insurance building and a triplex on Pearl Street.
Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker said the TIF district will allocate $7.2 million in TIF dollars to assist with eligible TIF expenditures on the project.
“The city will also be reimbursed $500,000 from the TIF for payment of the purchase of the old theater lot and the public parking lot on Pearl Street, as well as for streetscape improvements,” said Klecker.
The TIF District is scheduled to go for 25 years and administrative costs have been figured into the TIF plan so that consulting expenses can be reimbursed through the life of the TIF District.
Originally, the TIF District was planned to cover both the hotel project and an apartment building project also being developed by Hamilton on Pearl Street. The second project will add a 43-unit market rate apartment building on the 100 block of East Pearl Street, however modifications were required to the initial proposal following the results of a soil sample test.
“The apartments are simply being redesigned as an L-shape on the western edge of the property,” Hamilton told the council. “The eastern portion will be for parking.”
Hamilton said the parking will also accommodate for every room at the hotel across the street.
A new public hearing for the second portion of the TIF District, covering the apartment complex project, has been set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb, 16 in the Owatonna Council Chambers. The TIF funds for the apartment project will be used to reimburse the city for expenses incurred for acquisition of the property and demolition of buildings on the site.
Hamilton said he is contracted to acquire all the land necessary for the projects with closings being finished in March. He anticipates breaking ground on the hotel in June of this year and to open to the public in June 2022. When the two projects were first announced, Hamilton said he planned to build both the hotel and the apartment complex simultaneously.