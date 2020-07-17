Jazz enthusiasts can rock out at the annual Jazz Jam on the Patio from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, July 19.
H3O Jazz Trio will provide free entertainment to local music-lovers and the public. Attendees are invited to bring their own instrument to join in the socially distanced fun located at the Steele County History Center’s patio.
“It's kind of an open mic for jazz,” trio member Eric Heukeshoven said.
The Winona-based trio also features Heukeshoven’s sons, Hans and Max. Eric is the afternoon’s keyboardist, Hans the percussionist and Max on bass.
The musically inclined family have been playing together for close to 10 years. Heukeshoven is a music professor at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and has been playing professionally for almost 50 years. His sons graduated from college with music degrees.
“As a gig musician all my life it's been really tough, not just on us as players not being able to play, but I think tough on people who just want to get out and have some freedom. I think this is a great way to do that because it's a really nice big open space,” Heukeshoven said.
The Historical Society was forced to reschedule the event when the pandemic hit, according to Heukeshoven. He is glad they are finally able to perform.
“I'm looking forward to seeing people within our community coming and having a lovely afternoon and listening to some good music,” Volunteer Tours and Events Coordinator at the History Center, MaryAnne Higgins said.
The society asks that people bring their own lawn chairs to spread out to accommodate social distance restrictions. Amplification will be used to ensure visitors will be able to hear the trio. Hand sanitizer will be available and other precautions will be taken at the event according to Higgins.
Attendees can expect to hear a variety of jazz styles, including music from the swing era and the 60s as well as some original pieces.
“We wanted to find groups that play a variety of music,” Higgins said when asked why H3O Jazz Trio was selected to perform.
Heukeshoven says music will be available for people that bring their instruments. Trombone player John Sievers will be the afternoon’s special guest. Other guests include Heukeshoven’s wife on the flute. During previous Jazz Jams Owatonna resident — Trent Spantenka — would make an appearance with his baritone sax.
“It’s a time for people to come and enjoy the outdoors and listen,” Heukeshoven said.