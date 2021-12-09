Santa is teaming up with the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and their cuddly mascot, Timeout Teddy, for a bowling extravaganza event at Spare Time Entertainment in Owatonna this weekend.
Kathey Huisman, supervised visitation coordinator at the Center for Family Unity, said this is the first fundraiser of its kind for the organization and they are hopeful for a great turn out.
“We were brainstorming ideas to have a winter fundraiser and were inspired by an event done by the National Exchange Club,” Huisman said. “A fellow exchange club member also works at Spare Time, so it worked out well that they were able to donate the lanes.”
Being that this is the first fundraiser of its kind, Huisman suspects that the funds raised will be self-sustaining this year. However, that will not hold the center back from making this an annual event, which is their hope.
Many activities will be available during the event Saturday, and people are encouraged to reserve a lane prior to bowling. Huisman said there are still a few slots available, and they are working with the bowling alley to be able to accommodate whoever wants to come and bowl. $20 will cover shoes and a lane for up to six people.
A silent auction will be held as well, including items for people of all ages. Huisman said there will be items for fishing, tools, Christmas and holiday decorations, gift certificates to many local businesses and much more. The Exchange Club has also decorated wreaths that they will have for sale.
After a game of bowling, and silent auction bidding, people can fill up at the omelet bar and then head to the arcade which will be having game specials.
Children will also be able to have their photos taken with Santa and Timeout Teddy with a polaroid so they’re able to take their pictures home that same day.
Huisman said that Timeout Teddy has become an icon for the Exchange Club who has undertaken a very important job — to remind kids and parents to take a timeout when they need it.
“Kids and parents can get overwhelmed and Time Out Teddy came about to remind parents that they can take a break and walk away for a minute if they need to,” Huisman said. “He also encourages a more positive outlook on the term time out by encouraging parents to get involved in what’s going on and talk and redirect the negative feelings.”
The National Exchange Club officially adopted the prevention of child abuse as its national project in 1979 and encouraged community Exchange Clubs to identify if their communities were fit for a child abuse prevention center. Officially becoming a nonprofit in 1984, the center located in Owatonna is one of only 67 Exchange Club centers for abuse prevention in the country and the only center in the state of Minnesota.
There a three Exchange Clubs in Owatonna: the Exchange Club of Owatonna, the Exchange Club of Steele County, and the Moonlighter Exchange Club.
The Center for Family Unity is a non-profit organization that serves Steele, Rice, Waseca, Freeborn and Dodge counties. The center, whose mission is to provide support and education to families in order to prevent child abuse is under the larger umbrella of the Exchange Club. Some of the services provided by the center include parent mentoring, parent circles or groups, supervised visitations and safe exchange.
“We are very excited for this event and are hoping that we have a great turn out,” Huisman said. “We really just want all the families who come out to have fun and get excited to return next year.”
Anyone who is interested in registering to bowl or sponsoring a lane for bowling can do so by calling 507-455-1190 or email info@centerforfamilyunitymn.org