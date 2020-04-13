An Owatonna businessman is at a loss as to why he's had to closed his business when those that operate similarly can stay open.
“People aren’t going to quit smoking because they can’t get what they want at their local store – they will drive however far they need to in order to find a place still open, and that is counterintuitive,” said Maher “Mark” Safi days after law enforcement forced his Bridge Street business, the Owatonna Smoke Shop, to close.
Prior to Gov. Tim Walz extended and modifying his stay-at-home executive order, Safi had been able to continue operating his business while practicing safe social-distancing guidelines for his customers. His store — which sells tobacco and vape products as well as CBD products — had been running smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic and had even attracted new customers from out of town.
“We have been getting people coming in from Austin, Albert Lea, and even as far as Winona to buy these products because their local shops had been shut down by the cities,” Safi said. “Legally some of our items cannot be delivered or ordered online, so they would drive 100 miles or more to see us despite the purpose of the shutdowns.”
On Tuesday afternoon, an Owatonna Police officer told Safi that his store was not an essential business in the governor's original stay-at-home order. Safi said that he had to close up shop, but immediately began working with his attorney to get clarification on what constitutes a business essential.
“We want to be able to operate under the same rules as liquor stores,” Safi said.
On March 26, it was clarified that the executive order 20-20 that directed Minnesotans to stay at home would allow liquor stores to remain open as an essential business. Nothing specifically labeled tobacco shops at the time, but after Walz announced that he would be extending the order through May 13, stores like Safi’s were shuttered.
According to the Executive Order 20-33 Critical Sector Modifications Summary, “workers supporting tobacco and vaping-product shops” and “workers supporting cannabidiol (CBD) oil shops” are not considered essential and therefore should not be operational during the stay-at-home order. The governor’s officer clarified that “workers” is broadly defined to include owners, proprietors, employees, contractors, vendors, volunteers, and interns.
Andi Arnold, the coordinator of the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, applauded the modification to the executive order, stating that she agrees that tobacco and vape shops are not essential.
"I feel great compassion for the businesses that will close and people who will lose their jobs. However, I've lost patience for those who feel it's their right to promote and profit off of other's bad choices that we all know will negatively impact their health," Arnold said. "Because those bad choices do impact the rest of us — they increase health costs in numerous ways for all of us."
For Safi, however, this decision will drive his customers to leave their home and seek a shop that is still open – even if that means going to another state and therefore potentially increasing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to both themselves and those they come in contact with.
“We believe that we should be open,” Safi said. “We will do everything in our power to try to open back up and stay open for our customers.”
Though some tobacco users may choose to travel out of state to find an open tobacco or vape shop, Arnold hopes that the hardships everyone is facing due to COVID-19 will ultimately lead to positive changes for tobacco users.
"For those who chose to vape and smoke, take this time to think about improving your lung health," she said. "Right now you're putting yourself at greater risk of complications and creating an unnecessary underlying condition."
"Let's all decide to take care of ourselves," Arnold continued. "We are all in this together whether we want to be or not. Do your part and don't throw away good health if you're lucky enough to have it."