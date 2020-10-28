The number of DWI cases filed in Steele County since June has outpaced the first half of the year, with two months still left in 2020.
There were 65 DWI cases filed from January to May, according to court records. There have been 87 DWI cases since the beginning of June, 20 of which have occurred in October through Wednesday. June has had the most DWI cases so far at 23.
“With all the publicity that goes out, it is just very common knowledge what the legal limit is and the different options for public transportation,” Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said. “It is confounding to me that people continue to drink and drive – and it’s in all walks of life, all professions, all socioeconomic levels. I do not understand why people continue to put themselves in that dangerous situation.”
In 2019, the Steele County Court saw 25 DWI cases during the last two months of the year. In October of last year, the total amount of DWI cases was 16, four less than the current total with three days left in the month including Halloween.
Statewide, there have have been 19,267 arrests for drunken driving in 2020, according to the Office of Traffic Safety at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Of those arrests, 223 of them occurred during the most recent weekend.
However, McIntosh said that while it's easy to see a trend in DWI arrests and charges this year, the overall amount may appear higher when compared to total arrests because there have been fewer arrests due to COVID-19. In order to reduce the risk of exposure in the Steele County Detention Center, McIntosh explained that certain infractions that do not pose a threat to public safety but could warrant an arrest are now being handled with a citation or a ticket. Examples include driving after cancelation and lower level property offenses.
Though the perception of an alarming amount of DWI arrests may be slightly skewed due to the new COVID-19 standards, McIntosh said the ongoing pandemic is precisely all the more reason why the continual DWI offenses are frustrating.
“Individuals and society in general just don’t need that extra stress and grief right now,” McIntosh said.
Last month, McIntosh first spoke out on what appeared to be a rising trend in DWI arrests and charges following the initial hit and run incident with an Owatonna man who is now facing a felony-level charge related to the Sept. 4 incident.
Donald Gary Johnson, 47, is facing a felony-level DWI charge as well as a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancelation. Charges were first filed in August, but were re-filed on Monday with Johnson’s first court appearance scheduled for Dec. 3.
According to court documents, an officer with the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched to a residence for an alleged hit and run. At the scene, a witness told the officer they heard loud “banging around” outside and saw Johnson driving away in his vehicle. The witness then said they noticed damage to their vehicle and car parts on the ground. The officer made note of car signal lamp parts, a grill and other plastic car parts on the ground near the witness’ vehicle as well as a puddle of automotive fluids on the ground and paint transfer on the vehicle that matched the descriptions of Johnson’s car, according to the report.
Officers located Johnson at an Owatonna business and recorded heavy front end damage and leaking fluids from his vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Johnson when he would remove his face mask to speak. Officers performed several field sobriety tests that Johnson could not successfully complete before administering a preliminary breath test, recording a 0.20 blood alcohol level. Johnson was then arrested without incident.
Estimated damage to the witness’ vehicle came in at $5,340.
Johnson has two previous alcohol-related driving infractions on record, one in 2010 and another in 2011. He also was charged with driving after implied consent revocation in August of this year. According to McIntosh, the fourth alcohol-related or revocation infraction someone receives in a 10-year span bumps the severity of a DWI charge to felony level.
“Once you’ve had a felony-level DWI, any subsequent DWI you receive in your lifetime is also a felony,” McIntosh said. “There is a public safety concern with any DWI, whether it is a habitual or repeat offender or first time, it is a pretty pressing public safety matter.”
In other court news, an inmate at the Steele County Detention Center has been charged with two felony-level counts of threats of violence. According to court documents, 44-year-old Nashid Asmir Abdul-Zahir allegedly threatened to stab a jail staffer and threatened to assault another staffer. During the ongoing verbal altercation, which began at 10:37 a.m. and continued to 5 p.m., Abdul-Zahir smeared feces over his cell and demanded his cell door be opened to clean it up, the report says. Abdul-Zahir is currently being held at the jail for drug-related charges.