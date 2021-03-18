A pair of new studies on deer health released by two separate Minnesota state agencies highlight the ongoing risks to both wildlife and human health posed by ongoing pollution.
The most recent is from the Department of Agriculture, which isn’t typically known for its involvement in animal health issues. However, the Department of Ag has long had a program which enables hunters to donate venison for the hungry.
Unlike normal hunters, the DNR performs X-ray tests on the meat to check for lead contamination before accepting it. Despite years of encouraging hunters to not use lead bullets, the data shows that an alarmingly large number still appear to do so. According to the DNR’s data, about 7% of venison donated over the last decade had to be thrown out due to lead contamination. The meat typically becomes contaminated when a lead bullet fragments into hundreds of tiny pieces upon impact.
That’s led a number of hunters, including Owatonna’s Curt Boettcher to leave behind shotguns altogether in favor of the time-honored tradition of bow hunting. For Boettecher and his family, hunting is an important bonding activity. Three of Boettecher’s four daughters are old enough to hunt, and he took two of them, ages 10 and 15, out to hunt for the first time last year.
“It’s a really peaceful thing,” he said. “You get to sit outside in pure silence, just you and your thoughts.”
In addition to the potential dangers to human health faced by those who consume lead-infused meat, lead bullets can be deadly for wildlife and especially for bald eagles, said DNR Nongame Representative Lorin Naumann. Many bald eagles have learned to follow the sound of gunshots because hunters often leave a gut pile behind. If it’s infused with lead, eagles are particularly vulnerable because they digest food more slowly than many other animals, giving the lead plenty of time to seep into their body.
Naumann said that the issue has been a consistent problem for Minnesota eagles, with little evidence of decline. Many end up at the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center where they die a slow, painful death over several days.
While deer are abundant today throughout southeast Minnesota, a recently released Department of Natural Resources study found that in addition to the old bugaboo of chronic wasting disease, a common household chemical could be threatening the future of deer herds.
Eight hundred deer spleens were examined as part of the study, and the insecticide imidacloprid was present in 61% of them. Levels were generally below levels considered dangerous to human health by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A neurotoxin designed to mimic the effects of nicotine, imidacloprid has been used in the U.S. for more than 25 years and is contained in more than 500 products. The European Union has taken a much different approach, banning the chemical due to environmental concerns.
The DNR’s study doesn’t appear to establish a link between a specific type of habitat and imidacloprid exposure. DNR Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen noted that deer from urban, forested and agricultural landscapes all saw significant rates of exposure.
Carstensen said the DNR’s study was inspired by a 2019 study from researchers at South Dakota State University. In that study, 20 deer were kept in captivity and some given water laced with imidacloprid, with the aim of studying the chemical’s effects. The study indicated that even at lower levels imidacloprid can have significant impacts on deer health, especially in terms of reducing rates of fawn survival. Other research has suggested that the chemical can have catastrophic consequences for bees and birds.
According to a study published last month by researchers at the University of Toronto, exposure to imidacloprid at levels similar to those found in the wild for just two hours caused a significant decrease in hummingbird metabolism.
Another article published by researchers at the University of Guelph showed dramatic decreases in pollination and reproduction among bees exposed to imidacloprid. Dr. Susan Wilis Chan, the study’s co-author, flatly stated that use of the chemical needs to be abandoned.
Carstensen isn’t so sure, arguing that more research needs to be done to determine how exactly deer are becoming exposed, how that exposure could be reduced and how much of a threat the chemical really poses to local deer herds.
“This study raises more questions about how our deer are exposed,” she said. “We really need to learn more.”