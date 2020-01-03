OWATONNA — It was less of a New Year’s celebration than usual for the Salvation Army, as the organization counted up the last dollars and cents that were donated during the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
“They are very disappointing numbers,” said a melancholy Linda Seljeseth, the chair of the service unit for the local chapter of the Salvation Army. “We deposited our last checks [Thursday] and came in at $52,985, which is quite a bit below our goal.”
After a tumultuous beginning to the Red Kettle Campaign that included a missing volunteer spreadsheet as a result in a personnel change, Seljeseth said it was all-hands-on-deck in the days leading up to the first shift for bell ringers to start collecting donations. With that in mind, the nonprofit set a modest goal of $60,000 for the 2019 campaign, which was $8,000 less than what was collected the year prior.
Yet despite several good days for the bell ringers — including one day that was completely covered by the Knights of Columbus and another night shift where the Owatonna Police Department and Owatonna Fire Department battled it out to raise more than $500 in two hours — the final number fell devastatingly short of the organization’s goal.
All funds raised during the Red Kettle Campaign remain within Steele County through various services provided by the local Salvation Army.
“We probably still made the most money over the other counties in our service unit. Steele County is just very generous and Owatonna is a very generous city,” Seljeseth added. “But they were holding back a little this year. Maybe they had to. We had to redo our budget and cut some things back.”
Seljeseth said that she isn’t entirely sure why the Red Kettle Campaign fell short this winter, noting that almost all the kettles were always attended by bell ringers other than the Walmart and Fleet Farm locations. Those locations, according to Seljeseth, are the hardest to find volunteers for as the corporations do not allow the bell ringers to move inside on extra cold days.
“I also noticed when I was emptying the kettles that we just didn’t have any larger bills. Usually we have at least some,” she added. “The checks also haven’t come in like they did in the past.”
Looking ahead in 2020, Seljeseth stated that the Salvation Army will be scaling back the Shop with a Cop program as well as their Christmas baskets. Both programs will still take place, but she explained that fewer children will be able to partake in the shopping with local law enforcement during the next holiday season and that less individuals in need will receive Christmas baskets at the end of the year.
“We are talking about doing some other fundraisers during the year,” Seljeseth said. “During the Christmas in July and Black Friday in July that businesses do, I’m thinking of maybe talking to some stores and seeing if we could have the kettles our for that week.”
“We’re working on some other things, too,” she continued. “We’ll just have to see what we can do and regroup.”