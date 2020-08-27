You won’t be able to overlook it … the field of pink that is.
Blooming Prairie’s annual Field of Flags display will be set up Sunday starting at 4 p.m. east of the U.S. Highway 218. The display will include 250 large pink flags to honor the lives lost to cancer, those that have survived and those that continue to fight the disease. The Blooming Prairie Cancer Group hosts the display each year.
Smaller pink flags are available for purchase for $10 in honor of a loved one who fought or is fighting cancer. Their names will be written on the flag and posted on the flagpoles.
“So every pole has someone’s name one it,” Cheri Krejci said.
Krejci has been involved in the group for about 16 years and is currently the group’s secretary/treasurer. It’s been a family fight for Krejci. She joined the group after her dad died from cancer. Later her mother would also pass from the disease. Krejci -- a cancer survivor herself -- says being involved in the group is a “labor of love.”
“Everybody in our group is in our group because, either themselves or someone else in their family or friends have been diagnosed with cancer in the past,” she said.
As of Thursday morning there are a few small pink flags left to purchase. Those interested in purchasing a flag can contact Krejci at 507-438-6895 or find her on Facebook.
It takes about three hours to set up all of the flags. A group of community volunteers and the local football team help pound the flag poles into the ground.
“The community support is huge in Blooming Prairie and surrounding areas. I’ve had people as far away as Chatfield and Lakeville just call and order a flag for someone,” Krejci said. “So our support is huge.”
Blooming Prairie Cancer Group raises thousands of dollars throughout the year. The money is then donated to cancer research and another portion is sent back into the community to help local cancer patients. The funds help pay for things such as gas and parking passes for cancer patients when traveling to doctor appointments. Other items funded by Blooming Prairie Cancer Group and meant to help people dealing with cancer include building a ramp, purchasing a specialized bed and helping pay utility bills.
“That community fund is a very important part of our group too,” Krejci said.
Traditionally the group also hosts a number of other events in September to raise funds. However due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual auction has been canceled. The Purse Bingo has been delayed to next April. A flower fundraising sale, gun bingo, raffle ticket sale, local crafters sale and luncheon will continue as scheduled for mid-September.
Area residents are encouraged to walk through or drive by the display of flags which will be up for two weeks, until Sept. 13.
“If you’ve never seen it you should come and drive by and check it out,” Krejci said.