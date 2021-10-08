The People's Press recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Most people have been personally impacted by breast cancer in some way, including several of those working at the local newspaper.
Reporter Julian Hast lost his maternal grandmother to breast cancer when he was only 4 years old, but the impact that experience had on his life has been lasting.
"That side of my family were Sicilian immigrants and skeptical of doctors, so my grandmother didn't go to the hospital until it was too late," Hast said. "It was the first time I can remember seeing my father cry."
Reporter Emily Kahnke also experienced the death of a loved one due to breast cancer at a young age, and it ended up being only the beginning of her family's ongoing fight against the disease. Roughly a decade after losing her aunt to breast cancer, Kahnke's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.
"I was terrified and shocked and I immediately pictured my aunt from when I was little — I didn't want that to happen to my mom," Kahnke said. "Luckily hers was caught very early, but the type she had was very aggressive and had a high likelihood of returning if they just removed the tumor. She elected to have a double mastectomy and has been cancer free ever since."
A handful of years ago, Kahnke said another one of her aunts was diagnosed with breast cancer, though it was also in the early stages and she has remained cancer free following her surgeries.
"I am incredibly thankful for the advances in medicine that breast cancer has a high survival rate, especially when caught early," said Kahnke.
Since her mother's diagnosis, Kahnke said her family has participated in the Susan G. Komen Race For a Cure in the Twin Cities every year.
Walking right alongside Kahnke — though they didn't realize it until now — is sports reporter Stephen McDaniel and his family. McDaniel's family began participating in the walk in 2018 after his aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"A year later to the day, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, so we did the walk in 2019 in honor of them," McDaniel said. "We are super fortunate and super blessed that both of them had early detection, so the prognosis was very good. To this day, both my mom and my aunt are cancer free and I couldn't be more grateful."
While it is fun to wear and buy pink to show support for breast cancer awareness in October, the People's Press reminds the community that there are many great, local groups and organizations that support cancer patients and cancer research. Some of those groups include:
- Blessing Bags of Owatonna — Care packages designed to ease the effects of cancer treatments. facebook.com/BlessingBagsOwatonna
- From the Heart Run/Walk — Providing financial and emotional support to families battling cancer. fromtheheartrun.com
- Blooming Prairie Cancer Group — Raising funds to support the quest for a cure for cancer and help those affected in our area any way possible. bpcancergroup.org
"It's heartening to see communities coming together to support one another in addressing a disease that affects so many people," Hast said.
"I believe the walks, fundraisers and organizations are so important so that we may continue to learn more about causes and treatments," added Kahnke. "And hopefully one day — a cure."