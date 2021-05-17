Residents may soon see Owatonna Park Maintenance Division staff out at Lake Kohlmier releasing granular chemicals into the water as part of an annual treatment for weeds and swimmer’s itch.
The Lake Kohlmier beach area is scheduled for chemical treatment May 19, 20 or 21, depending on the weather. It will not be safe to swim in the treated water for the two days following the treatment. Fishing and fish consumption is unsafe for three days following the treatment and drinking, irrigation, livestock watering will need a week.
The treatment will consist of an application of copper sulfate and hydrothol 191, according to Richard Hafstad of the Owatonna Parks and Recreation. The granular chemicals will be distributed using a spreader.
“It only takes a couple of hours to do, using the recommendations from the label,” he said.
Swimmer’s itch is a skin rash created by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites. These parasites are carried throughout the lifecycle by waterfowl, semi-aquatic animals and snails. Snails release these small parasites into the water, which then come in contact with humans, and bury under the skin, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The immune system attacks the foreign parasite, killing it shortly after it enters the skin. The resulting rash and itching are not caused by the parasite, but rather an allergic reaction. Since everyone’s biochemistry is different, some people will be more sensitive to swimmer’s itch over others.
Application of copper sulfate helps combat swimmer’s itch by killing the snails which host the parasite. The parasite begins its life as a worm in the intestinal lining of its aquatic bird or mammal host. The parasite then lays its eggs which are eliminated by the host, falling into the water and sinking to the bottom. The eggs hatch into miracidia that move around in the water until they find a snail to infect, then multiply and undergo development into cercariae. The cercariae are released back into the water by the snail, where the parasite looks for a new host. Once the cercariae find a host -- aquatic birds, mammals or humans -- it buries into the host’s skin. In snails, copper disrupts the normal function of the skin cells and enzymes, according to the National Pesticide Information Center.
The Parks Department will also be applying the chemical hydrothol 191, which is used to help control aquatic weeds. Hydrothol 191 is a selective, fast-acting, contact herbicide and algaecide. The chemical, the amine salt of endothall, has been used for aquatic vegetation control for several decades. The chemical will help control milfoil, hydrilla, pondweed, coontail and submerged weeds among others. It can also treat algae, such as planktonic, filamentous and branched algae.
The endothall chemical is absorbed and works to damage the plant by interfering with plant’s respiration, affecting protein and lipid biosynthesis, and disrupting the plant's cell membranes at the chemical’s point of contact. Plant damage will be apparent within a week of treatment, according to the Southern Regional Aquaculture Center.
The city completes the treatment annually.
“The weeds will come back if you don't keep doing it,” Hafstad said. “We don't want people getting tangled up in the weeds while they are swimming.”
The department will post warning signs on site to remind folks of the various precautions following the treatment. A sign every 100 feet will be posted along the beach area, in addition to a few at the entrance.