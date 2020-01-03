OWATONNA — To kick off National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is teaming up with Mineral Springs Brewery to offer ales and information to adults interested in getting involved with the nonprofit.
On Jan. 8 at the recently-opened tasting room, residents can come and get a beer on the house while mingling with current volunteers and staff from the national organization’s southern Minnesota offices, which serve Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
According to Megan Horton, community outreach director with the nonprofit, the goal of both Wednesday’s “Big Night Out” event and of National Mentoring Month is to raise awareness about what it means to be a big brother or sister with the organization.
“We require a minimum of a year commitment and that you get together a couple times a month for a couple hours with your [mentee], doing fun activities,” explained Horton. “It doesn’t have to take a grand outing to be a mentor. It can be simple conversations, simple activities and it can really happen anywhere. That’s our theme for this year.”
Horton added that the organization doesn’t want prospective volunteers to feel intimidated by the word “mentor.”
“It’s really just being a friend,” she said.
In southern Minnesota, Horton said Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping to bolster its volunteer base in order to meet a growing demand for mentors. Although she said the program has already expanded significantly in recent years, increased awareness has led to a simultaneous rise in the number of children and teens signing up.
Currently, Horton noted that there are roughly 280 kids on the waiting list for a big brother or big sister in the region.
“We served over 800 kids last year … as we’re making more matches, we’re getting more kids interested in the program,” she explained. “They’re seeing their friends that are matched and having a positive experience. Teachers and social workers are seeing the benefit.”
While this is the first event that the organization has hosted at Mineral Springs — which opened its taproom in November — Horton said the nonprofit has put on similar programs in the past. When it came time to ring in National Mentoring Month, she explained that the taproom’s newness made it an attractive venue for the function.
“It’s something exciting in town,” she explained. “The community wants to check it out, so we thought it would be a good partnership.”
Bill Cronin, president of Mineral Springs, also noted that he hoped the fresh space could help attract attendees for Big Brothers Big Sisters. He added that hosting the program in the taproom was a more interactive way for the business to give back.
“This is a beautiful event for us, because we want to be supportive of the organizations in town,” said Cronin. “When we’re able to share our taproom space and participate with them, it’s awesome.”
Outside of a short talk, Horton said the event will be casual. There will be door prizes and all attendees will get one free drink on the house. Cronin added that the brewery just tapped four new beers this week, which will be on hand Wednesday night.
Guests can then mingle with each other, nonprofit staff and volunteers anytime during the course of the two-hour night out. Horton and other staff will be on hand to answer questions and help potential mentors get familiar with the role.
The “Big Night Out” will take place Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mineral Springs Brewery, located at 111 Walnut Ave. N. It’s free and open to the public, with the brewery opening its doors special for the evening. In addition to the event, more information about becoming a mentor — as well as the initial online application form — can be found at www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org/volunteer.