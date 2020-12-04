A Gaylord man has been charged with assault following an argument inside a Waseca business in November.
Jon Alen Jackson, 37, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, a felony. According to court records, the charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 16.
According to the criminal complaint, Jackson was present for an argument between two business owners regarding a job that was done. The victim told officers with the Waseca Police Department that Jackson shoved them against a window and punched them in the face. Officers photographed the victim’s injuries, which included a swollen face and dried blood inside the victim’s mouth. According to the report, the victim told officers they believe Jackson broke their jaw.
The witness for the alleged assault said they had asked the victim to return money they had been paid for a job that was not done correctly. The witness said they brought Jackson with to the meeting to be a neutral party, but the victim became belligerent and loud. According to the complaint, the witness said the victim “began to advance” on them, which is when Jackson intervened and punched the victim.
An officer was advised later in the day by Mayo Clinic staff of an MRI imagine taken of two different fractures on the left side of the victim’s jaw.
Jackson is not currently in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.