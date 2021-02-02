This pandemic has forced students to dive deep into the digital world. While some of these switches to virtual learning will only last as long as the pandemic, others have changed for the good as school officials look toward the future.
In their annual update to the Owatonna School Board Jan. 25, high school Principal Kory Kath and other staff presented a snapshot of the work that is happening within the school and the visions they have for the future of the high school.
Assistant Principal Hollie Jeska said the high school remains in contact with students and families about post-graduation information via the Compass newsletter, which includes information about career pathways, academic planning, college preparation and internship opportunities.
School counselors hosted virtual career fairs and school partners had to get creative in their outreach. Made in Owatonna, an initiative to introduce students to various careers, will be offered to students through a livestreams this month. This month students will explore careers in human services, such as law and public safety, beauty and wellness, and mental health and wellness. A panel of experts will be live on Zoom to talk about their careers and answer students' questions.
Educational assistants and paraprofessionals are scheduling times to meet with students virtually on distance learning days for additional progress check ins. High school teachers have implemented synchronous and asynchronous coursework to engage a variety of learners, according to Jeska.
“Our teachers have really thought outside the box to make sure they are meeting those kids' needs,” Jeska said.
With the recent end of the first semester, high school educators are analyzing student success thus far and have started to identify some students that are eligible for the schools no credit plan.
“Students have been provided some opportunities to work with a licensed teacher to make up some work to make sure that they are gaining the knowledge and information they need to meet the standards to receive credit for the course,” Jeska said.
Five teachers within the high school have been identified with working with the students in the program for the remainder of the semester. Other teachers have taken their own initiative to work with individual students who are struggling in their class. Additional interventions and support were provided by education assistants, the Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character and Hardwork program and special education.
As the year continues to progress, Jeska said the high school will continue to offer professional development resources to its staff, including more training on the online learning platform Schoology and more opportunities to engage with students using technology.
New this year, the high school has started using Naviance, a program to help prepare students for life after graduation. Through Naviance students can explore careers, take interest assessments, learn about post-graduation programs, search local scholarships and internship opportunities. Students can apply to colleges through the program, plan their high school electives to align with their career goals, request transcripts and letters of recommendations while also monitoring their application’s progress.
“So not only is it very helpful on our end to have everything housed in one place, it's very nice for families because they can go in and see this transcript (was sent) on this day, and this letter of recommendation you’re still waiting on,” school guidance counselor Tamara Langlois said about Naviance.
Registration will also look different this year as the high school will be shifting to a paperless model to offer students a more interactive experience when signing up for classes. All registration will be completed virtually. The registration guide will include hyperlinks to student testimonials and class information presentations. School officials hope the updated guide will help students choose classes that align with their prospective plans following high school. Registration will also remain open for a longer period of time, rather than just for one night, allowing students a chance to explore class options.
Kath says the high school has been pushing co-teaching this year, meaning the school is looking to provide general education classes with good teaching support for special education and English-language students.
“This year we were able to create 10 partnerships, both in EL and special education,” Kath said. “We’ve had really good conversation from our content teachers as well as our specialist about what an incredible opportunity this is to partner.”
These partnerships have impacted over 300 students this past semester and have provided critical language and content interventions, according to Kath. As the high school continues the rest of the year, school officials will collect data on student success, educators will receive ongoing co-teaching professional development and the school will survey teachers on intervention techniques.