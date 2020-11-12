Whether it was by mail, early in-person or at the polls, Steele County turned out to vote last week and set new records across the board.
According to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, the former record for overall voter turnout was 82.99% in 2016, just under 20,000 voters. By the end of Election Day earlier this month, Ihrke said a total of 21,253 voters participated in the general election, bringing the new record to 86.48%.
“It was a very good turnout,” Ihrke said. “We want to see people get out and vote.”
The voter turnout was not the first record set in Steele County this election season. Prior to Election Day, Ihrke confirmed the absentee/early voting numbers had tripled the area’s previous record. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, 9,188 registered voters in Steele County requested an absentee mail-in ballot. Of those requests, 93% of them were returned, leaving only 604 outstanding on the final day for ballots to arrive at the Auditor's Office on Nov. 10. Only 13 absentee ballots arrived in the mail after Election Day in Steele County, according to the Secretary of State's data.
“The outstanding mail-in ballots mean the people who requested them either voted in person or just decided not to vote,” Ihrke said. “There is a chance all of them still voted, it’s a possibility.”
Ihrke said she believes the record early voting numbers were a contributing factor to the highest voter turnout the county has ever seen, and that the marketing done by different political parties to get votes in early helped as well.
“There was certainly a lot of advertising about voting and voting early, everyone was getting notified,” Ihrke said. “But I think people in general were just more passionate about voting this year.”
The impact on Ihrke’s office and staff was huge, she said. As Election Day grew nearer, Ihrke said all they could really focus on was election stuff.
“When we started this year we weren’t expecting that kind of volume,” Ihrke said. “We had to focus on the election more than anything else in the end, which is OK.”
Whether the high early voting turnout will be a continuing trend in Steele County is yet to be determined, Ihrke said. While they did see a higher-than-average early voter turnout in the 2018 election, which was not a presidential year, Ihrke said the pandemic also played a large part in the push to vote before Election Day.
“I think people had this fear of maybe not feeling well and being unable to vote,” Ihrke said. “We had people wanting to get their vote in early just in case something happened, so in the future I’m not sure what that will mean for voting early. I suppose it depends how long we’re in the pandemic.”
While Ihrke said voting early is a good way to ensure nothing can prevent you from voting on Election Day, she did say the only downside would be if someone were to vote too early just to have their mind changed.
“Make sure when you’re voting early that you’re confident in your decision,” Ihrke said. “If you vote too early and something changes, you won’t be able to change your vote after a certain amount of time.”
Though the final numbers are in, Ihrke said the election commotion is not yet over on the county level. On Friday, the canvassing board will select two precincts at random to be canvassed – meaning all the ballots in those precincts will have to be hand counted by election judges. Ihrke said this process helps maintain the integrity of the voting system. On Monday, the county will have the post-election review, and then they will be posting the history, packing up supplies and waiting for the state canvas to conclude.
“It will take us until the end of the year to actually finish with the election,” Ihrke said. “We are appreciative of everyone being patient and understanding with the offices as we’ve dealt with this massive amount of work. It all ended up working well.”