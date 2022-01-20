Social media can serve as many things, include a place for people to stay in touch with friends and family, learn about local events, or — in Mark Domeier’s case — a starting point for a passion project.
Domeier is an English teacher at the N.R.H.E.G. High School in New Richland, and he is also known for announcing for the Panthers games. He considers himself a fan of things Minnesota sports, and was scrolling through a Facebook group dedicated to Twins fans when he noticed a post looking for someone to host a radio show talking about the Twins and other Minnesota sports teams.
“It piqued my interest,” Domeier said. “Not sure why I did it, but I messaged the guy who made the post and asked for more information.”
As it turns out, the men behind the post were Mark Rosenman, a sports author and regular member of the press corps for the New York Mets and the New York Rangers, and A.J. Carter, a former award-winning journalist from Long Island Newspaper Newsday.
According to their website, Rosenman and Carter are co-founders of 365Sportscast.com which is a streaming network for sports radio shows involving teams from all across the country. Hosts discuss sports from high school up to the major leagues. Tom Laidlaw is also a founding partner, who made a career as a motivational speaker and is a former business agent and former NHL defenseman.
“I submitted a demo talking about the Twins,” Domeier recalled. “They were very interested in having me do a show.”
The network for these shows is currently being built, but Domeier’s show titled “Whatever Flips Your Waffle” will air at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Domeier said a friend of his in college used to say the phrase frequently and it stuck with him. A column he writes also has the same title.
“It’s such an ambiguous statement.,” Domeier said. “It doesn’t make sense, but it does at the same time.”
Domeier laughed and said figuring out how to fill up an hour’s worth of time will be a process to get into a flow that is seamless. His son has also been assisting him with setting up and learning the equipment needed to record his shows before uploading them to be played during his time segment. He said he hopes to eventually be able to do the shows live, but until then all will be pre-recorded a couple days in advance of air time.
‘You try to find something people will notice and think about,” Domeier said. “When planning out what I want to do for my show, I have to think about what others aren’t doing and what is new and different.”
He hopes that many other Minnesota sports fans will take an interest in his show, and other listeners from around the country will discover his segment and be entertained as well. After brainstorming, he plans to break up his show into four segments, taking time to talk about local high school-level sports, college and major leagues.
One topic he would like to explore for high school athletes is what it means to be recruited and what is the process following recruitment. Domeier has also worked with several local businesses to set up advertisements throughout his show.
“I’m grateful for the support I’ve already received,” Domeier said. “This opportunity is really exciting. I call it my passion project, and I hope the support continues and people enjoy it.”
“Whatever Flips Your Waffle” will premier on 365Sportscast.com at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 26. Listeners can stream it from the website or by downloading the 365Sportscast app from the Apple App or Google Play stores.