For the better part of the last 30 years, the Steele County Humane Society (SCHS) has been a foster-based society dedicated to helping stray, abandoned and abused animals in Steele County. It is no secret the expenses involved are numerous for veterinary care, food, litter and more. Various fundraising events and the generosity of community members have been able to cover these expenses; for quite some time, however, the SCHS has dreamed of having a shelter of their own to provide care for more animals in need.
This weekend, SCHS is preparing to kick off a capital campaign after having to postpone it for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Bangs, office administrator for SCHS, said the construction of a shelter has been a long time coming, and many are very excited about finally having a tangible location in Owatonna.
“Not only will we have more space to take in strays and surrenders, but we will have the ability to help pet owners like the elderly who may be experiencing health problems and don’t know what to do with their pets for a certain period of time,” Bangs said.
A few years ago, land near the dog park in Owatonna was donated to the humane society as a site for a facility. The society hopes to raise a total of $1.9 million to complete the project.
“It’s a big number and a huge expense,” Bangs said. “The goal is to build the shelter and have five years of running expenses.”
While the society will still utilize foster homes, the idea is to be able to house most of their animals at the shelter. But with a shelter comes more expenses than using strictly foster homes.
"When deciding on the goal amount, we had to factor in many more variables, like electricity and heating and cooling — expenses that we didn't have when just using foster homes," Bangs said.
During the height of the pandemic, available animals to adopt were at an all time low.
“Many people found time to be home and dedicate their time to having an animal,” Bangs said. “People were looking for companions, and now that things have settled, we still don’t have a lot of animals always available, which is a good problem for us to have.”
The new shelter will be able to house around 50 cats and up to 30 dogs. Bangs said she thinks the shelter will be a welcoming and warm place for people to visit and get to know their animals. She said along with the cat condos and kennels for the dogs, there will also be separate rooms for people to spend some one-on-one time with a pet they hope to adopt. The location of being near the existing dog park will be ideal for prospective pet parents, as they will have the opportunity to meet a pup and take them across to the park to get a feel for their personality and ensure the adoption is a good fit.
Bangs and others at SCHS pride themselves on the success stories of most of their adoptions, especially during the pandemic.
“We really want to ensure these animals are going to stay with their people forever,” Bangs said. "You're giving an animal a second chance. They really have so much love to give, and it's almost like they know they've been rescued and they're so thankful for that."
The capital campaign kickoff will be at Sparetime Entertainment beginning at noon on Saturday, April 2. Attendees will be able to bid on dozens of silent auction items, as well as meet with SCHS board members to learn more about the shelter and campaign. Blueprints and renderings of the shelter will be available for people to take a look at, and $1 of every burger basket sold will be donated to the shelter.