Workforce Development Inc., a nonprofit serving the needs of career seekers and employers in southeastern Minnesota, is hosting a free Workforce Development Forum at noon-4:30 p.m., April 22.
The forum is open to any and all employers and public in southeastern Minnesota. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3ehZviE.
Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove will be the keynote speaker along with Gerry Hoeffner of Best Places to Work. After their keynote address, there will be breakout rooms featuring local speakers focusing on a number of topics including: Southeast Minnesota labor market information, employment and equity, how COVID-19 has impacted the future of work and new projects Workforce Development is working on to support employers.