Whatever happens, it won’t be the same.
Expectations of being picked up in two weeks for the prom, of seeing the spring play earlier this month and of walking together as a class at graduation have been slipping away for weeks. When the announcement was made Thursday that distance learning in Minnesota public schools would continue through the end of the academic year, it only confirmed what most seniors already knew: in a way, they had left high school in March.
“I’m in a group chat with people that I’m going to college with,” said Ethan Rohman, a senior at Owatonna High School. “When I was hearing some of the guys from South Carolina, Texas and California talk about how their schools were closing indefinitely … then I really anticipated that the same thing was going to happen here.”
After Gov. Tim Walz’s initial executive order to close schools through March 27 in order to prepare for possible distance learning, fellow senior Tytiana Jackson still held out hope that she would be back at OHS this spring. Then, the bars and restaurants were required to close dine-in operations to curb the spread of the pandemic. As the number of cases rose and distance learning was extended through May 4, Jackson began to realize that schools might not reopen until next fall.
With that possibility now a reality, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district has a number of ideas floating around about how graduation might take place during social distancing.
“Personally, I wish there was a way to have our kids physically present. That would be our choice, but that may not be the way we can do it,” he added. “What we hope to do within the next couple weeks is lock in on a couple ideas, so that we can start communicating with families and students about what that looks like.”
He added that administrators hope to gather input from the Class of 2020, and are also looking into ways to hold fine arts and activities award ceremonies this spring. On the possibility of trying to hold a physical graduation ceremony later this summer, Elstad said he wants to keep the celebration as close as possible to the initial date of June 7.
“My fear is that the later in the summer we go, we may start losing students — particularly those who are enlisting in the military or are gone for other reasons.”
While waiting to hear what their commencement ceremony may look like, Jackson, Rohman and other Huskies seniors are trying to find their own ways of staying connected with friends, planning for life after graduation … and putting their prom outfits to use.
Sol Havelka
Unlike a number of his classmates, senior Sol Havelka said the impact of extended distance learning hasn’t fully hit him yet, as he adjusts and focuses on trying to complete credit-bearing classes from home.
“I don’t think it has set in yet for me that we’re not going back,” he added. “I think in a few months, I might realize more that I missed out on a huge chunk of my teenage life.”
One of the most difficult things now has been trying to keep up the work ethic Havelka said he will need when starting at St. John’s University in the fall. In his free time, he has also gotten creative with staying social — driving to a parking lot and talking to friends out of a car window, relaxing together in hammocks that are at least six feet apart. For graduation parties, he said many peers are considering postponing and having send-offs later in the summer.
“I’m not sure if that’s what we’ll do,” he added, “but it’s something to still recognize that we’ve graduated.”
Tytiana Jackson
Like Havelka, Jackson said she misses the pressure of being in school when it comes time to get work done. While she praised her teachers and the high school administrators, she added that distance learning still feels less impactful than being physically in a classroom — a sentiment seconded by many other students and staff members.
“Since I’m a senior, I don’t really have a choice at this point. Everyday, I try to get some work done and stay on top of it so I won’t get behind,” she said.
Jackson added that her job at Dairy Queen has also been affected by the pandemic — customers have been lined up around the block, and a number of workers have been calling out for their shifts, making for incredibly busy days as an essential worker and a student. One of the highlights of the job in recent weeks, she said, has been seeing a couple of staff from the high school come through.
“Even though this pandemic has really been hard for all of us … I really feel like everyone’s trying to work hard to get us students through this and I really appreciate it,” she said.
With plans to start at Riverland Community College in the fall, Jackson said she may postpone if it looks like she would need to start her freshman year doing all online classes. “I feel like it would be a real stretch, being a freshman and having to start online and not being able to have direct contact with teachers,” she added. “I’m just trying to wait to see where everything is going.”
Emily Maine
With plans to start at the University of Minnesota - Duluth in the fall, senior Emily Maine believes that she probably won’t be able to fully process what has happened until she can attend college classes in person and feel like a part of the “new normal.”
Like her classmates, Maine said she was fairly certain there would be no return to school this spring, but was holding onto a “sliver of hope” until last Thursday. That’s when she got an email from her track and field coach confirming that her last season on the team couldn’t take place. In an ironic twist, she added that this was also the day when her pre-ordered commencement invitation came in the mail from Jostens.
Now, she said she’s thinking of turning her graduation party into a send-off celebration in August. Additionally, having already bought a prom dress, Maine said she and her friends have jokingly made plans to get dressed up in their full regalia this summer and have dinner together or celebrate as allowed by the pandemic.
One of the hardest parts for her is not getting to say a proper goodbye to staff, having had her last day of classes without fully realizing it.
“Normally, you get to say one final goodbye to teachers, get closure and then move forward into this next part of your life,” said Maine. “But I’m not getting that, my friends aren’t getting that and it’s kind of hard to come to terms with that.”
Elyssa Munch
Prior to the initial implementation of distance learning in April, senior Elyssa Munch was banking on a busy month as stage manager for the planned spring production of “She Kills Monsters.” The Owatonna High School theater department had even started rehearsals for the play.
Had it gone forward, her last show with the school would have been the chance for Munch to say her final goodbyes on stage. As it is, these farewells have now been happening over a theater department group message.
With a part-time fast-food job and plans to attend college in the fall, Munch said her plans for the summer haven’t changed much. If anything, with distance learning, she’s been able to pick up more hours at Wendy’s, saving up to pursue set design at the University of Minnesota - Duluth.
“I’m still hoping to have a graduation party, or at least have family and friends over for that,” she said, of future celebrations. “For prom, my friends may just dress up and hang out, if we’re allowed to do that — just having those events, but on a way smaller scale.”
Ethan Rohman
Unlike many of his peers who have plans to attend college in the fall, Rohman was hoping to be at Drake University by early July to start training as part of the school’s football team.
“They are basically leaving it up to the NCAA, and they’ve prepared plans for each window where they might be allowed to bring students back,” he explained, of his future coaches’ contingency plans, “whether it’s for actual school, or training for football.”
As part of the team, one of the upcoming events Rohman was most looking forward to had to do with his future alma mater — a Drake springtime football game.
"That got cancelled,” he added, “and maybe this is just my point of view, but I’ve definitely been looking forward to college. Those were the kind of things I was looking forward to at the end of my senior year.”
As a contender for valedictorian, Rohman said he won’t be too disappointed if he doesn’t receive the title — or if the lack of an in-person ceremony means he doesn’t give a speech to classmates. “Even if I were valedictorian and COVID-19 wasn’t happening, I would probably elect not to speak,” he laughed. “I’m not much of speech person.”