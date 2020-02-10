OWATONNA — The Huskies kicked off their annual Snow Week festivities with a pep fest Monday morning, where Owatonna High School was honored by the Minnesota State High School League as the winner of its Sack Hunger food drive.
Taking place in conjunction with the state football championship, the fundraiser invited all schools participating in the tournament to host an accompanying food drive throughout the month of November.
In Steele County alone, Owatonna and Blooming Prairie weighed in with over 5,000 pounds total — the majority of which went to the local food shelf. The two area districts ended up taking first and second place statewide, with Owatonna bringing in 3,108 pounds of donations and the Blossoms weighing in at 2,171 pounds.
Blooming Prairie beat out third-place winner Dassel-Cokato High School by two pounds to take home the silver medal.
Owatonna’s drive was run by the student council with the help of staff adviser Sandra Justice, who said the group initially found out they’d won in early December. Alongside Activities Director Marc Achterkirch and Principal Kory Kath, Justice then coordinated with the Minnesota State High School League to find an event at which the achievement could be honored.
Ultimately, it was decided that league media specialist John Millea would attend the Feb. 10 pep fest in order to reach the broadest audience possible.
“It was a little bit of a wait, but we just wanted to make sure it was acknowledged as a big deal because it is,” said Justice.
Although it was exciting to get confirmation of the first-place win, the orchestra director said she had been feeling good about the amount students has raised even before getting the official results from the league. She attributed the fundraiser’s success to the fact that all four local elementary schools, Owatonna Middle School and local business Complete Health with Destinee all participated —setting up individual collections and then bringing everything back to the high school.
“That’s more than a ton and a half,” noted Millea, of Owatonna’s total donation weight. “That’s pretty remarkable, and it’s all going to stay right in town and in the county.”
Although the drive is presided over by the league, Millea noted that it was himself and his wife who initially came up with the idea for Sack Hunger a couple years back.
“We were talking about my job and how fortunate I am to travel around the state. We were thinking about ways we could do something good and my wife came up with the idea of a food drive,” he explained.
Knowing that they wanted to link it in some way with the state football tournament, Millea said the initial plan was to have spectators bring nonperishable items to U.S. Bank Stadium. After logistical concerns, he explained it was ultimately decided to have participating schools opt in to doing their own drives at home.
This year marks the program’s second, and Millea said it brought in more participants — a trend that he hopes will continue in 2020.
While in town, Millea brought commemorative T-shirts for Owatonna students, which were thrown out into the crowd during the pep fest. Additionally, he said he was sure to get a few photos of the high school’s historic entrance.
“I got a couple pictures of the front, and a couple of the beautiful trees,” he added, of the morning hoarfrost that had formed just in time for Snow Week.
With the school’s Sack Hunger win celebrated, students were then looking forward to the rest of this week’s festivities — watching skits from Snow Week royalty nominees and going over the first clue for the school’s medallion hunt, a new activity this year.
While she has also been doing a fair amount of planning for Snow Week, Justice took a minute to think about future food drives and noted that, whether or not the school is able to participate in Sack Hunger again next year, similar fundraisers are in its future.
“It’s always needed, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is,” said Justice.