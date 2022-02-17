After two years of record-breaking development numbers, the growth of Owatonna seems to be unstoppable — but what exactly does that mean?
During a special event Thursday morning, hosted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker paired up with Sandy Barin, first vice president of CBRE out of Minneapolis, to discuss the highlights, obstacles and realities behind the continuing growth in the city.
CBRE is a commercial real estate firm, and Barin specializes in logistics/public warehousing, manufacturing, high tech assembly/production and general distribution. He has had a hand in the Opus Development and Chart Industries projects in Owatonna, totaling more than 400,000 square feet in local development.
Some of the key components both Klecker and Barin say directly contributed to the success in Owatonna include the new high school project, the streetscape project and the completion of expanding Highway 14 to four lanes between Owatonna and Dodge Center, making the major state corridor a four-lane throughway from Mankato to Rochester. Barin said the highway, along with Interstate 35 running through Owatonna, creates significant curb appeal for businesses and developers interested in coming to town.
“My connection is to bridge that gap between the Twin Cities and Owatonna, and it just seems like a natural thing now for people to consider Owatonna,” Barin said, adding that Owatonna stands out as a premiere location for commercial and industrial development largely because of the people here. “First and foremost it’s about the forward thinking staff and the friendly, pro-development attitude everyone seems to have — it’s conservative in its approach and doesn’t seem to offend anyone.”
Barin also praised the focus the city respects the residents already here, not forcing development at an unmanageable rate that would price out the people currently living in the community.
Though there may be some people in the community who disagree with the direction the city is heading as far as the growth in the industrial park, the new school and the downtown projects, Klecker said the emphasis people should see is the growth is both controlled and sustainable.
“With growth comes opportunity,” Klecker said. “The downside of that is growth comes with some issues as well — congestion, affordability of housing — so we have to look at it from a more holistic view instead of an individual point.”
Klecker went on to explain that when a city is not growing, it’s dying. This leads to an exodus of businesses, homes becoming vacant, property values dropping and overall loss in opportunities. In the end, Klecker said that would not sustain the value and quality of life Owatonnans have enjoyed for generations.
“There are people who say they liked Owatonna when it was small, and that may be true at that point of time, but if we wouldn’t have done anything and stayed there it would not look like the way they remember,” he continued. “It has to be controlled growth, it can’t be just blown up quicker than we can manage. It has to be consistent growth that we can sustain over a long period of time.”
Ways Klecker said the city is able to prioritize long-term growth includes investing in upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, fostering healthy relationships with the neighboring townships and recognizes areas where growth is still necessary, such as a presence of post-secondary education opportunities.
Barin said another important component of sustaining the long-term growth for Owatonna is recognizing the healthy industrial leaders already located in town.
“The industries that are already here are proactive in your continued growth,” Barin said. “Activity breeds activity, so knowing these companies are already here is appealing. The saying goes, ‘pioneers get shot, settlers get welcomed,’ and that is what you see here, people settling and making a home in Owatonna and not trying to come in and change everything.”
Chamber breakfast series
The Thursday event was part two in the new Chamber Growth Breakfast Series, hosted by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna. The events, sponsored by HomeTown Credit Union and Fastenal, is a six-month series new to the chamber in 2022.
“The purpose behind the Chamber Growth Breakfast Series is to bring together business and academic leaders, providing a platform for national, state and local spears to present on cutting-edge topics relevant to our community,” said Julia Seykora, events director for the chamber.
The series kicked off in January with a state legislative review from Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg. The March session will focus on the 2020 census and feature Susan Brower, a state demographer who will present on the changing demographics of southern Minnesota.
The series is available for members of the Owatonna Chamber.