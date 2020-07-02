The first death in Steele County attributed to COVID-19 has been confirmed, according to a Thursday morning press release. The Minnesota Department of Health notified Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron with the confirmation.
"Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this time," Caron said. "We hope that someday a vaccine will be created to help combat this virus, so others do not have to suffer."
The current cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Steele County is 223 people. Approximately 173 of those cases are out of isolation and deemed healthy at this time. The ages of positive cases range from 1-year-old to in the 70s. Caron said there are currently two Steele County residents that are hospitalized due to COVID-19, needing extra care to assist them with the symptoms of the virus.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected ted person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.