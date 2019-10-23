OWATONNA — After an intense review process, the Minnesota Department of Health has designated Owatonna Hospital as a Level 4 trauma hospital.
Being designated as such means that the hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide advanced trauma life support prior to transfer of patients to a higher level trauma center. It provides evaluation, stabilization, and diagnostic capabilities for injured patients.
The designation process included an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. Owatonna Hospital met the standards of commitment, clinical, and equipment resources and staff training. The hospital’s ongoing participation with a continuous performance improvements process also was taking into account in its new designation.
“When traumatic injuries occur time can be sensitive,” said Jessica Whipps, Owatonna Hospital Emergency Department Patient Care Manager. “Having a trauma center in Owatonna provides the community with trauma-trained medical staff to care for our patients quickly and transfer rapidly to a higher level of care when needed.”
For a severely injured person, the time between sustaining an injury and receiving definitive care is the most important predictor of survival, also known as the “golden hour.” The chance of survival diminishes with time, but a trauma system enhances the chance of survival regardless of proximity to an urban trauma hospital.
“Trauma is the third leading cause of death in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “The goal of the trauma system is to decrease injured patients’ time to care by making sure their medical needs are appropriately matched with hospital resources.”
“With the designation of Owatonna Hospital as a Level 4 trauma hospital, we are getting closer to our goal of ensuring that seriously injured Minnesotans have access to an organized system of trauma care where they are in the state,” she added.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 2,400 people die due to trauma each year. Traumatic injury is also the leading cause of death for Minnesotans between the ages of one and 44, and the third leading cause of death overall, second only to cancer and heart disease. Annually, deaths due to injury costs Minnesota over $2.5 billion each year.
Minnesota’s trauma system is a network of hospitals and ambulance services organized and coordinated to optimize the care provided to seriously injured people by ensuring that injured people are cared for at a hospital with resources that are matched with the injured persons’ needs. For a Level 4 trauma hospital, this includes the ability to provide surgery and critical-care services if available and have trauma nurses and physicians present upon patient arrival.
With the designation of the Owatonna Hospital as a Level 4 trauma hospital, this drastically closes the drive time for many Steele, Dodge, and Freeborn County residents who live anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour from a designated trauma hospital.
“We are pleased to receive this designation and look forward to providing this specialized care to the community of Owatonna,” Whipps stated.