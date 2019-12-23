OWATONNA — Residents and businesses of Owatonna now have just 24 hours to remove snow after a snow event before potentially being cited and fined by the city.
During the regular city council meeting last week, council members unanimously approved an amendment to an ordinance that requires snow removal from public sidewalks. The amendment will add a civil penalty for violations. The current ordinance can be found in Chapter 94 entitled “Streets and Sidewalks” of Title IX of the 2015 Ordinance Code of the City of Owatonna under §90.15(B).
The amendment requires that snow on public sidewalks – whether in a commercial or residential district – be removed within 24 hours after a snowfall. The ordinance further provides that an administrative citation may be issued to any person in violation of the ordinance and that an administrative civil fine may be imposed.
“The final will be $40 for the first offense, $60 for the second, and $80 after that,” said Kyle Skov, the director of the Owatonna public works department and city engineer. “That will be in addition to the actual cost of removing the snow by the City.”
As the ordinance previous read, it was required that snow be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after its deposit, but provides that in residential districts it must be removed within 48 hours. The former ordinance did not provide an administrative citation, which is similar to a parking ticket, for those in violation of the ordinance nor did it list an administrative civil fine.
“I think it should be made clear this this is going to be on a complaint basis,” said council member Nate Dotson. “We are not going to be patrolling for it.”
“We also don’t work weekends,” added Skov. “If you leave town on a Friday, you don’t need to worry about coming home Sunday to find a citation on your door.”
Skov also explained that a properly shoveled sidewalk should have about a 4-foot width cleared, which falls into accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Overall, however, he said that the City plans to look at these complaints with a “reasonable” eye.
“It is about the safety of the public,” Skov explained. “We will be looking at the safety of those walking, our mail carriers, and our students who walk to school.”
According to Skov, the definition of a "snow event" will encompass both snowfall and wind pushing snow until a sidewalk. Skov added that if a second event were to occur before the initial 24 hours are up, that the clock would start over.