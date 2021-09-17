Some things simply get better with age — scotch, wine, and apparently German beer.
On Friday, the crew at Mineral Springs Brewery will finally be rolling out their first annual Oktoberfest, a community event that they identified as a priority in their original business plan. Bill Cronin, president of MSB, said the inaugural event was supposed to happen last year, but, just like so many other 2020 plans, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.
“This is going to be very much in line with what we’re doing with the brewery — providing a place for people and friends to meet up and enjoy some time away from it all,” Cronin said. “It’s Oktoberfest, and beer is what we do.”
A lot will be happening during the three-day, festival-style event, Cronin said. Torey’s Restaurant and Sparetime Entertainment will both be providing traditional German eats — brats and pretzels — and music will fill the air between the polka tunes of the Raichle Band and the iconic concertina of Luverne Wanous.
For in-house brewer Mark Sebring, however, he is mostly excited to tap the beer.
When the MSB founders decided at the beginning of the year that Oktoberfest was bound to take place, Sebring got to brewing three German-style beers. The batches of L’Auger Wagon Helles, Dunnell Dunkel and Meriden Marzen were finished up in March, and have been sitting in their kegs in the MSB cooler ever since.
“About two months ago I got a little bit worried — what if they were bad?” Sebring laughed. “So we tapped them and tried them … they were amazing.”
Sebring has been brewing beer as a passion-hobby for the last decade, but he said it’s amazing how there is always something more to learn.
“I think these Germans knew what they were talking about,” said Sebring, adding that the term “lagering” is the art of letting the beer sit and age to bring forth the best taste. “March just happened to be the window we had to get this all done, and we have never had the benefit before of just letting one of our beers sit.”
Since MSB first opened in November 2019, Sebring said as soon as they had a batch of beer ready, it would be immediately tapped and served. As far as the actually brewing process, Sebring said everything is the same. The only difference is having enough willpower to wait to taste them.
“It’s a lot of fun to roll them right out,” he said, stating that it was difficult to resist doing that with the three beers they produced in March.
Just like learning new things about brewing, both Sebring and Cronin have said that MSB is continuing to learn — not just as a business, but as a key player in the Owatonna community.
“At a holistic perspective, we felt like Owatonna was missing some of what we have since brought — a place where you aren’t obligated to spend a lot of money but can still enjoy being with friends in a nice, fun setting,” Cronin said. “Oktoberfest to us is the answer to how to make that feeling into an event, to provide something like a getaway without actually having to leave Owatonna.”
Ideally, Cronin said it would be great to see Oktoberfest evolve into something more places in the community could get involved in, as they pick up the theme and run with it.
“We would be happy to be a cornerstone to that,” Cronin said. “This is something with the potential to really be a draw into Owatonna.”
Sebring said he believes that the first Oktoberfest next weekend will already draw people from the surrounding areas. Whether or not it will spread to other areas of the community he said is yet to be seen.
“Could this have legs? I think so,” said Sebring. “But either way, it’s here to stay for us, so people can circle their calendars.”