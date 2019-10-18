OWATONNA — Don’t put out a rocking chair for Katie Smith any time soon because, retirement or no retirement, she’s not likely to sit in it, let alone rock.
“A rocking chair — that’s not me,” she said this past Tuesday, knowing full well that in just a week’s time she would be saying goodbye to the bank in which she’s been employed for the past 40 years and change.
After four decades of working at the Owatonna branch of US Bank, Smith will be retiring at the end of the workday on Tuesday, Oct. 22, an occasion that the bank will mark with a two-day open house — Monday and Tuesday — to give friends and bank customers time to come in, say goodbye and godspeed, and wish Smith a happy retirement.
Still, though she will be officially “retiring,” it would be difficult to imagine Smith sitting long enough to occupy a rocker — not to say that Smith is “off her rocker,” though the joke likely would make her laugh because that’s one thing that Smith does. She laughs.
And what a laugh. It’s loud, it’s joyful, and it echoes off the walls, which is not surprising given her enthusiastic and effervescent personality. So loud and contagious is her laughter that one of her fellow bank employees came and gently closed her door during the Tuesday interview. Smith just shrugged it off as if it had happened before.
“Katie brings a fun energy into the bank each and every day,” said Corey Mensink, the market president of the Owatonna branch of US Bank. “We have been the beneficiaries of her services and energy on a daily basis, and it will be missed. I don’t know that your replace that.”
And the answer is you probably don’t.
Smith still remembers when she came to live and work in Owatonna.
“April 16, 1979,” she proudly proclaims. “I will never forget that. It was the most exciting day of my life.”
How she got here, however, was a bit of a circuitous route by way of Wisconsin, Fargo and the theater.
She was born in Superior, Wisconsin, where her family lived until she was 2½ years old at which time they moved to Detroit Lakes. When it came time for her to go to college, she landed at Moorhead State College, as it was then called, where she majored in speech and theater.
“I almost got a teaching degree,” she said.
But her real goal was to go into business as a trainer where she would teach employees to be better presenters — an idea that was a bit before its time.
“Back in those days, businesses didn’t do that,” she said.
But when she graduated in 1972, she had student loans to repay and needed to get a job, so she took a position with State Bank of Fargo.
“I still remember the jingle,” she said.
And to prove the point, she breaks out in song in her office.
She stayed with the bank for several years until circumstances — she prefers not to talk about them, at least not for publication — led her to leave family and a good job and head for southern Minnesota where she had six job offers — one in Austin, one in Albert Lea and three in the Twin Cities.
The sixth was in Owatonna.
“I made up a grid of the cities and what they had to offer,” she said.
And it wasn’t just what the city of Owatonna had to offer in terms of the arts community and the parks, not to mention the Steele County Free Fair, which she had once visited in 1963 when she was an eighth grader. It was also the people and how welcomed they made her feel when she interviewed for the job with what was then called First National Bank of Owatonna. The –people, she said, sealed the deal.
“Hands down, Owatonna was the community I wanted to live in,” she said.
And she didn’t just live here. She flourished — not only in her job with the bank, which she saw go through several mergers and acquisitions, but also in the community as a whole. That was no place more evident than with Little Theatre of Owatonna, where she took a role in “My Fair Lady” shortly after she arrived.
“When I plunge into things, I plunge into things,” she said.
By that first summer, she was directing her first show for LTO — a children’s musical theater production of fairytales, for which she also wrote the script. As she continued with the theater troupe over the years, she directed more, designing her own sets and choreographing her dance numbers. Plunge, indeed.
But she gives credit to the people with whom she worked in the productions.
“We are truly blessed with the talent found in this community,” she said. “The folks that I cast were remarkably talented. Unbelievable.”
Then, she stepped away, her last show as a director being the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “The Pirates of Penzance.” She had taken a new position at the bank which demanded more of her time, and balancing that with the demands of theater was becoming harder and harder, she said.
But when the stage door closed, another door opened — one with the Exchange Club, where she is still actively involved after more than 20 years. She’s even created a character — Lena, who plays a stumpf fiddle, which you really need to see to understand. And with that character, decked out in Bavarian garb, she has performed at Exchange Club conventions throughout the state and nationally.
Now, with her retirement looming, Katie Smith plans on taking some time for herself. She has a trip to the Smoky Mountains planned with her nieces and would like to travel more. She would like to work on getting her house organized and perhaps having a garden. She has hobbies that she may return to — photography, quilting. She may even look for a part-time job.
But, she insists, she won’t retire to a rocking chair.
“I’m not going away at all,” she said, then smiled.