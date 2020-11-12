As the number of COVID-19 cases rise across Minnesota, schools throughout Steele County are looking closer at their learning model and planning for the Thanksgiving break.
Medford School District recently announced its intent to move into a targeted distance learning week starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4. Thanksgiving break is Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
“After careful consideration and consultation, it was determined that going to distance learning for a short while is safest for our students, staff and community as a whole,” Superintendent Mark Ristau said in an email.
There will be no school for students, no Tiger Club or school daycare on Monday, Nov. 16 as staff and teachers plan for the upcoming distance learning weeks. Students will return to school in their current model for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 20. The school’s current learning model has high school students in a hybrid model and elementary students in an in-person model.
“I understand that this will inconvenience many families, and for that I sincerely apologize. We continue to use the recommendations of local health professionals and multiple metrics that are available to schools,” Ristau said.
As of right now the plan is to have students return Monday, Dec. 7 in their current learning model. The district says it will stay in touch with parents if this changes. Additionally more specific communication will follow regarding extra-curricular, daycare and food services.
In a message to parents, Risatu explained while the county case numbers continue to rise, so too do the case numbers within the district.
Steele County ‘s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has shot up to 41.99 as of Thursday. Last week the rate was at 29.17 and the week before it was at 34.08. This week marks the fifth week in which the rate was over 20.
