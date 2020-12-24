A Clarks Grove man who reportedly spoke to sheriff's investigators about demons and the devil, has been charged with firing into the home of a man whose guns he stole.
Kirk Allen Voelker, 41, was charged Wednesday with three felonies, including shooting into an occupied home, second-degree assault and possession of firearms by a felon.
Authorities first learned Voelker was behaving erratically when a family member called Faribault police Monday evening to report that Voelker was "acting strange and possibly under the influence of something." The caller told police they believed Voelker had fired a gun outside their residence before leaving the area.
About four hours later, Rice County deputies responded to a report from a Cedar Lake Boulevard resident that someone fired shots into their home and they believed Voelker was responsible. The resident reportedly told police they were in their bedroom when they heard gunshots, and quickly dropped to the ground and called 911.
The resident told authorities Voelker had stolen firearms from their residence a few days befoe and a knife the night prior, according to court documents.
Deputies reported seeing bullet holes throughout the residence and the attached garage. Three vehicles parked in the driveway were also damaged by gunshots. Investigators reportedly recovered .223 shell casings and 12 shell casings on and near the roadway in front of the residence.
While deputies were still at the Cedar Lake Boulevard home, Faribault police officers located Voelker's vehicle in the city and pulled him over.
Voelker reportedly had a hatchet strapped to his left side, and was initially non-compliant, reportedly talking about “the bad things going on.” He was later taken into custody and transported to the Rice County Jail.
During a search of Voelker’s vehicle, officers reportedly found two assault rifles, loaded and with a bullet in their chambers, magazines and spent rifle cartridges. A backpack located on the vehicle floor reportedly contained a large knife.
Voelker told investigators that he drove to the Cedar Lake Boulevard residence with the weapons he says the victim gave him, and that he knew the person was inside the home, according to court documents. He reportedly spoke to investigators about demons and the devil throughout the interview and said “anything he did do” was to take care of these things.
Voelker, convicted of fifth-degree drug possession in 2005, is ineligible to possess a firearm or ammunition.
He appeared in court Wednesday. Judge Christine Long set bail at $75,000 with conditions. He's back in court Feb. 24.