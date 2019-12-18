BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Taxpayers in the Blooming Prairie school district can expect to see a 9.6% decrease in next year’s levy, following board approval on Dec. 16.
Officials unanimously signed off Monday night on a property tax levy of just over $1.9 million, a roughly $200,000 decrease over last year’s number.
While taxes going toward the community service fund increased slightly, the general and debt service fund levies decreased by roughly 3.7% and 14.7% respectively, which superintendent Chris Staloch said has to do with policy changes at the state level.
“One of them is an increase in the state share of operating referendum equalization, so that would take some of the burden off of our local taxpayers,” he explained. “For our local farmers, the Ag2School legislation would help them out with any outstanding bond debts.”
This latter tax credit was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in May, and will slowly increase the state subsidy for farmers’ school building bond payments from 40% to 70% by 2023. Blooming Prairie is still paying off renovations to its current high school that were completed in 2009, which accounts for the roughly $986,500 of next year’s levy going toward debt service.
A new project is also potentially underway, a facility in Kasson that Blooming Prairie would be able to use through its membership in the Zumbro Education District. ZED provides alternative, special education assistance and more for its seven participating agencies, helping alleviate costs for smaller districts that may otherwise not be able to provide these services, according to Staloch.
The new building, which would house ZED’s area learning center, as well as its on-site special education and transitional programming, has been approved by six out of its seven members. The Blooming Prairie school board signed off on the $16.5 million facility unanimously last month and is now awaiting a decision from Pine Island.
Because the project is yet to be approved, Staloch said it did not play a large role in determining the current year’s budget, as well as next year’s levy.
“Anything like that impacts our decision-making. We really feel that ZED is a big part of what we do,” he noted. Still, he added that, pending approval, it’s hard to say for certain when taxpayers may start to see the effects of the project. “It doesn’t change what we want to do to here in Blooming Prairie in terms of the levy.”
If the project were to pass, Staloch said it would mean a roughly $11-per-year increase on a $100,000 home for the 20-year duration of ZED’s building bond. He added that member districts have until Feb. 8 to make a final decision.
Another new measure that is already impacting spending this year is an increase in voter-approved funding for technology, according to Staloch.
“We’re bringing in approximately $75,000 additional dollars each year to help with those costs,” he explained. At the meeting, he briefly discussed with the school board the fact that the district is looking into a new lease with Apple, which would help replace some pieces of older technology.
“We’d just be making sure that we have up-to-date equipment and then also looking at staff laptops and things like that, updating some of those,” Staloch added.
Moving forward, the levy approved by the board Monday will be collected next year and turned into revenue for the district in its fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1, 2020. In terms of the current year’s budget, Staloch said the district is on track to break even or possibly finish with a slight surplus, given its year-to-date spending.
“Our overall budget for all funds for 2019 to 2020 is $10,986,190.32, and we are at almost the exact same percentage that we’ve spent year-to-date this year as we had the year before,” said Staloch. “The year before we did see a slight surplus but it wasn’t significant.”