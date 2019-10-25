OWATONNA — With less than two weeks to go until the high school building bond referendum, some residents have raised concerns over the district’s agreements with potential donors.
A few members of Concerned Owatonnans for Public Education, or COPE, say both the naming rights and nondisparagement clauses give them pause, while the district says both sections are fairly standard and that if the referendum passes, the school itself will almost certainly be named Owatonna High School.
Three local corporations — Federated Insurance, Viracon and Wenger Corporation — have each agreed to donate over $500,000 to the proposed high school, which is the one-time gift threshold at which naming rights are discussed and offered by the district.
If voters approve the $104 million bond referendum next month, the companies will be giving a combined total of nearly $25 million in monetary and in-kind support to the new facility.
While their memorandums of understanding with the district ensure that each is “entitled to naming rights as a result of its donation,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said none of the donors have requested them.
“The most important thing to us is getting a new school,” said Chris Simpson, president and CEO of the Wenger Corporation.
The district’s memorandum of understanding with Wenger says the company “intends to donate an amount no less than $2,000,000 in equipment and materials, to the District in support of the Project.”
If the new high school were built, Simpson said, by way of example, that Wenger might donate equipment or materials for the school’s auditorium or performing arts center. He said there had been talk of naming the space after Harry Wenger, who founded the company while he was a band teacher at the school.
“Naming rights would be great,” Simpson said, “but they’re not required.”
Naming rights are likewise not a deal-breaker for Federated Insurance, which has pledged $20 million toward the building of a new high school plus the land on which the school would sit.
“I couldn’t care less about naming rights,” said Jeff Fetters, CEO and chairman of the board. “This is just about helping the community.”
For the district’s part, Elstad said he has no intention of naming the school anything other than Owatonna High School. In practice, he said the district may end up naming a room or a part of a building after one of its donors.
A formalized naming policy was adopted last spring, according to Elstad, and this recentness has given pause for COPE member Dale Fairbanks.
“Just recently, they changed the rules. Now that somebody is a big donor, they can have naming rights. We feel that they’re changing course in midstream to accommodate [this proposal],” he said.
Elstad said there was no codified procedure in place before the policy’s adoption last spring.
For now, the memorandums stipulate that any naming rights opportunities will be negotiated “in good faith” if the referendum passes, following final approval of the project’s design and plans.
The policy also notes that the “district reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to terminate Naming Rights without refund of consideration, prior to the scheduled termination date, should it feel it is necessary to do so to avoid the district being brought into disrepute.”
Another part of the memorandums that Fairbanks and other members of COPE have raised concerns over is the nondisparagement agreement. For each company’s memo, this section reads, “The District agrees that it (including its employees and agents) will not make any disparaging or negative statements about” the donor.
Each agreement is set to take effect after, and only if, the referendum passes — meaning that this clause would go into effect at that time. While Fairbanks sees the language as stifling, Elstad said it is fairly typical for agreements of this kind.
“It’s a concern because it says no employee of the school district can say anything bad about Federated. It’s a violation of freedom of speech,” said Fairbanks. More than anything, he said, he was confused as to why the district needed that language in the first place.
“Everybody agrees that we need a new high school or that we need to fix what we have, but there are employees of the district that don’t support the bond,” said Fairbanks. “I don’t know anybody that’s talking bad about Federated or Viracon. We’re all commending them for supporting the community. I don’t know why they’d have to put a comment like that in the contract. Our group was baffled by it.”
He added that he thought possible acts of slander could be addressed by other legal channels.
Elstad said he had no qualms about signing off on the memos, noting that both the naming and nondisparagement clauses were in place for all companies before the initial bond referendum last spring. The previous $116 million proposal failed in May by 1% of the vote.
Elstad added that all of the language had been drafted and looked over by attorneys for both the district and the donors.
“Our attorneys and all the companies’ attorneys inspected those documents before we signed them,” he explained.
He added that a nondisparagement agreement was a standard part of memorandums of understanding.
“It’s very common to have that sort of language in agreements. And really, we don’t want any of our employees [making negative comments] about any of the businesses in our community,” said Elstad. “I think it’s just a professional expectation that we have that we’re going to be respectful of all the different businesses.”
If the referendum passes, Elstad noted that any staff complaints regarding construction or the building process would still be fair game and said the language was primarily about “professionalism.”
“I made contact with our union leads as well and they don’t have any concerns regarding that. All of them understand and believe we conduct ourselves in a professional way,” said Elstad. “With many of our union groups, there’s also a teacher code of ethics. One of the pieces within that is that teachers are to conduct themselves in a professional manner.”
He added that the district had been required to create the memorandums in the first place in order to get a positive review from the Minnesota Department of Education.
“Those memorandums of understanding were something the education commissioner wanted from us because they haven’t seen gifts this size coming into a public education system,” he said.
Elstad announced that the district had received a positive review from the state at an Oct. 14 special school board meeting. The building bond will be up for a vote Nov. 5, in addition to an $8 million bond to fund renovation of the current, 100-year-old high school into a district center.
Jeffrey Jackson contributed to this report.