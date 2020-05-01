Students at Blooming Prairie Elementary took a quick break from classes Thursday morning, going instead on a virtual trip to the bingo hall with their principal as caller.
Having picked up blank cards from the school earlier this week, Blossoms and their families tuned in to watch staff read off numbers via a Facebook Live video. Trying to get five-in-a-row or all four corners filled in, students used markers, pennies and other small items found at home to mark their progress.
As more and more numbers were called, parents commented eagerly on the video with one “bingo” after another, with all winners now set to receive Dairy Queen gift certificates in the mail.
Starting at 10 a.m. and running almost 45 minutes, the stream drew a crowd of between 70 and 80 participants. As of that afternoon, it had just over 600 views total, with a number of people also sharing the stream.
Of the idea behind the game, Principal Jacob Schwarz said it was a way to let students know that they’re missed — and that educators are still thinking about them as distance learning continues into its sixth week.
“We’re very proud of you and all the work that you’ve been doing. It’s different for all of us here at the school, too,” he told viewers before starting. “We’re proud of the responsibility you’ve been showing and the independence you’ve shown, too.”
While Schwarz was in front of the camera, reading off numbers and displaying them for students on a whiteboard in his office, teacher Angie Carlson was helping record the video and generating numbers randomly using an app on her smartphone. In addition to having a modified, face-to-face interaction with children, Carlson added that filming in the school itself was also an important component of the activity.
“They’re seeing that the school is still here,” she said. “We’re still here for them, and we’re trying to have fun with them while they’re learning.”
In addition to getting students across grade levels involved, Carlson said this was also a chance to engage family members. While she added that many parents and guardians have become more involved in distance learning out of necessity, she hoped bingo could be a fun shared activity.
“We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback from the parents emailing in, saying how much fun it was and that we should do it again,” she added.
Although organizers were initially planning to give out prizes to only the first five “bingos” in each round, Carlson said they ended up deciding to award everyone who got five-in-a-row or all four corners filled in. With families asked to email in photos of their sheets, she added that the submissions could go from one to 10 in an instant.
“After doing it and seeing the results, we just thought, ‘Let’s honor all of the bingos for this round,’” she said.
In order to get students ready beforehand, Carlson had ordered 400 packets of bingo cards, which were set up in the entryway of the school for families to pick up earlier this week. With a number of participants also printing off their own blank cards, Carlson said she has a significant number of packets left and is hoping to use them for another game before the end of the year.
“We’ve done a video of the teachers waving, we’ve done a picture collage with a message and teachers each holding up signs, we’re planning to do a drive-by ‘hi’ in May,” she added. “We’re just trying to come up with different ways to keep the kids connected.”