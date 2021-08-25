Owatonna artist Ronald Engebretson won the walleye stamp contest with a gouache and colored pencil painting of a walleye about to take an angler’s minnow.
In the walleye stamp contest, which had five eligible submissions, the runner up was Josh Evan of Mapleton. Engebretson and Evan tied for first place, with a tie-breaking vote picking Engebretson as the winner.
Both contests happened Thursday, Aug. 5.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes.
Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers 18-64 of age fishing in designated trout water or possessing trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work.
Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.