2021 Eagle Scout Honoree: Brody Erola

Name: Brody Erola
Age: 18
Troop: Owatonna BSA Troop 253, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus
School: Owatonna High School class of 2021, to attend Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin then transfer to Madison State University.
Parents: Jolene and Brian Erola of Owatonna.
Service Project: Lincoln Elementary Rain Garden
Brody Erola was one of four young men from Owatonna BSA Troop 253 awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony held on July 25, 2021. This is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts program and takes years of hard work and commitment to meet the necessary requirements.
For Erola, the long path to becoming an Eagle Scout began in the first grade when his parents encouraged him to join the Cub Scouts. This seemed a natural choice, as his father had been a Boy Scout in his youth. It has become “a way of life,” Erola said, and has established principles he knows will guide him in the future.
“It will help me be a better person, for myself and the world around me,” said Erola.
There are a number of requirements an aspiring Eagle Scout must accomplish before earning the rank, one being they must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which must be in specific categories such as First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness, to name a few. Erola says that he has earned about 35 and is “proud of every one.” It is also required for an Eagle Scout to have spent at least six months in one or more positions of responsibility within the Scouts. Erola chose to vary his experience and held several positions, including one year as a Senior Patrol Leader, as well as a Scribe, Librarian, and Assistant Senior Patrol.
Finally, an Eagle Scout must complete a service project. According to the Boy Scouts of America Guidebook, they must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a project that is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community organization that is not Boy Scouts of America. For his project, Erola chose to build a rain garden at Lincoln Elementary School.
Stephanie Kingland, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, first approached him with the idea when Erola was researching possible projects. A rain garden is a collection of native plants and flowers arranged in a manner that naturally collects water runoff from roofs, driveways, patios and lawns in an attempt to filter potentially harmful chemicals and sediments. In this case, Erola and roughly 15 volunteers from his troop designed the garden along the side of the elementary school to collect water from the roof, helping make the community a bit greener.