The Owatonna School Board will be hosting it’s World’s Best Workforce annual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday
The community will receive updates at the meeting on the district’s status report, as well as learn about some of the actions the district is taking to address five goals set by the Minnesota Legislature. Among the goals that will be addressed include:
All children are ready for school
All third-graders can read at grade level
All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed
All students are ready for career and college
All students graduate from high school
The meeting will be livestreamed and residents can expect to learn more about the district’s strategic plan and commitments. People may join the virtual meeting by visiting the Owatonna Public School website at www.isd761.org or tuning in via the Owatonna Public Schools’ YouTube channel.
In conjunction with this meeting, the district’s dashboard will be updated, which can be found at https://sites.google.com/isd761.org/opsdashboard/home. The website highlights four commitments the district has made, including creating 21st century learners, creating a safe and caring community, ensuring high quality teaching and learning, and equity. The dashboard highlights data which shows the district’s efforts to align with these commitments.
The dashboard is updated frequently throughout the year as the district makes progress.
“Most of the items being measured on our dashboard are annually reviewed as they are not necessarily tied to events as much as processes,” Elstad said in an email to the People’s Press.
The World’s Best Workforce legislation was passed in 2013 to ensure Minnesota school districts are making efforts to increase student performance, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. The MDE wants Minnesota students to be competitive and ready for the working world or college after school.
More information about the World’s Best Workforce can be found at https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/wbwf/.