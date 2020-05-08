The Owatonna People’s Press will again publish its annual special section featuring area high school graduates. But this year there’s something new.
With COVD-19 cancelling in-person commencement ceremonies, we’ve found a way for the class of 2020 to be together again, albeit online.
Not only will we publish a printed section, we’ve got a special online version where seniors can create and personalize a page of their own to share with friends and family.
There’s no cost to be included in the section. Area high school graduates or their parents just need to submit a photo and information about the student by going to the People’s Press website — southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/virtual_graduations/submit. The People’s Press will not accept paper submissions; all submissions must be done online.
And while that may not sound much different than what we’re done before, this year students can share additional information, photos and even videos to create a truly memorable experience. The site will allow them to search for classmates as well as friends attending other area schools.
The deadline for graduate submissions is May 25.
Photos should be at least 1MB. Photos should be vertical images, wallet-size or larger, preferably picturing the student from the waist up.
For more information, contact Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134 or editor@owatonna.com.