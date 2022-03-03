Within some areas of the art community there is a bit of a "stigma" around having one’s art displayed in a hospital, according to Owatonna native and artist Mady Boisen. Some people look at having art in hospitals as being a failure as an artist, but Boisen disagrees and believes hospitals are one of the places where people need art more than ever.
“Many artists, both past and present, have struggled with health and ended up in a hospital for one reason or another,” Boisen said. “Vincent van Gogh painted a lot in a mental institution. Hospitals and artists are intertwined.”
Boisen’s art is currently on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of their collaborative efforts with the Owatonna Arts Center for the Healing Arts Program. Every four months, new artists using various mediums are able to show their art in the corridors of the hospital.
The art Boisen makes is unlike something people would expect to line the hallways of a hospital, however Boisen says they believe their art can connect with people who find themselves in difficult life situations.
“My art deals a lot with faces and people, but most of them don’t have eyes. It's not hyper-realistic, but like painting a simplified version of what a person is,” Boisen said. “I like to convey emotions with my art that maybe couldn’t be captured with a camera.”
Boisen found their start as an artist when they were around 12 years old when they received a police artist textbook as a gift from their parents.
“My parents bought me art supplies and were so encouraging of my desire to draw,” Boisen recalled. “I think I sketched every drawing in that textbook that I got. I read through every page, and that’s when I got obsessed. People comment that I’m really good at drawing faces, but I suppose that's what happens when you dedicate 15 years to learning one trick.”
Boisen grew up in Owatonna and currently lives in St. Cloud. They originally attended art school for photography, but their immersion and dedication to their art took off during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when much of the world was shut down and they got laid off from their job.
“The stress from the pandemic and the world being turned over pushed me to find a language to express myself in, and that turned out to be my art,” Boisen said. “I worked with watercolor, faces and linework, and then I discovered ink … My art and my world exploded.”
Boisen has participated in a couple art shows in St. Cloud and sits on the Central Minnesota Arts board. They had their work available at the Pastimes sale at the Owatonna Arts Center in November of last year. Boisen describes Silvan Durben, creative director at the Arts Center, as an inspiration and a mentor, and was thrilled and blown away when they were asked to participate in the healing arts program.
“It was like Beyoncé had come down from the heavens and said come on stage with me,” Boisen laughed.
Durben said the unique and thought provoking nature of Boisen's art will be a "delight" for hospital goers to see and ponder.
Boisen describes themselves as someone who is neuro-divergent and has struggled with mental illness throughout their life. Art became a language to them to express and capture feelings and emotions in a non-traditional sense.
“I’m not always the best with words, but I definitely feel like I’m able to say and express a lot through ink,” Boisen said. “If my art can resonate with even one person, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.”