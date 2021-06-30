Owatonna School Board members spent about 90 minutes Monday discussing the district’s strategic roadmap and the desired daily experience for Owatonna Public Schools students.
Ray Queener, a senior consultant at TeamWorks International, and Sheri Allen, associate consultant, shared their report on input gathered from staff, students and parents via desired daily experience surveys.
The two consultants spent the majority of the meeting working with the board on determining if the district’s mission statement, core values, visions and strategic directions were in alignment with one another.
“Tonight's purpose then is to have the board look at the mission, vision and core values, and make sure that we're in alignment, that there's nothing that you may want to think or consider evolving or changing as we move forward,” Queener said.
The meeting was intended to kick off the discussion at the board level, with the eventual goal of working with the board to develop a three-year governance work plan which aligns with the district's three-year operational plan.
The consulting duo began by sharing an overview of information on what district stakeholders, students, staff and families, would like to see from the district. For example, a common desired experience for students includes, “I feel emotionally, mentally, and physically safe and supported.” Whereas an example of a common desire for staff is “I feel valued, respected, supported, empowered and inspired in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Queener then dived into the District VisionCard, which identifies some metrics to measure the desired daily experience. This is a tool for the administration, not meant to be a “report card” but meant to help drive the implementation of the plan, he said.
“From an operational administrative perspective, this vision card really helps drive what initiatives are we going to be investing our energies in right now, so if we look at what's an intervention and what's a high concern that helps drive us because if everything's important than nothing is,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
Queener and Allen also shared a District 3-year Operational Plan draft, which contains the initiatives and work on how to deliver on the desired daily experience. However, more details on this draft will come farther down the road.
Allen then asked the board multiple questions regarding the district’s mission statement, which is “Inspiring Excellence. Every Learner, Every Day.” Her questions prompted the board to consider if the statement addresses who the district serves, how the district serves and to truly reflect on their mission statement. These questions are being asked to affirm and realign, Queener said.
Shifting gears, the group then discussed the district’s core values, which right now sit with:
- Build and nurture relationships
- Develop and maintain a growth mindset
- Challenge the status quo
The board had a lengthy discussion as to whether this list felt like it properly fit the district’s core values. Queener said core values should be embedded in the organization and asked the board to view the values to see if they would like to make any adjustments.
All information presented during Monday’s work session is in a draft phrase. Queener asked the board to look at the provided information and read through the operational plan and determine if they see alignment with the district’s mission statement, vision and core values -- collectively known as the strategic roadmap -- before the board comes back on July 12 for further work.
Eventually the district will backfill the strategic roadmap with an operational plan and vision cards. These vision cards allow for achievement measurements to be taken in regards to the various desired daily experiences.
“The one thing I would reiterate is all of this is in draft form. So every word on this paper is in draft form because this was the work of the board, there are things operationally that we look at like when I think about, you know, the work that's emerging,” said Elstad.
The School Board will work with the superintendent and the consultants if any questions arise as they all prepare for the next session on July 12. The roadmap will be finalized then, or a decision will be pushed back to August if more discussion is needed.