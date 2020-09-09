Engines will roar this weekend as the ninth Annual Jacob’s Run begins at The Eagles Club in Owatonna.
The run begins with an 8 a.m. check in Saturday, and kickstands go up at 10 a.m. Money raised at the event will go toward the Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program in memory of Jacob Robert Sikel, a 15-year-old Claremont boy who died by suicide in 2012.
Jacob’s family decided to come together to organize the Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program with the goals of spreading awareness, preventing suicide and and letting people know they are not alone and that there are people that care. They want people to know that it’s ok to ask for help.
“Every year we just want people to know that there is a group out there … us,” Jacob’s dad, Robert Sikel said.
On Saturday, a group of bikers will take off down the road to bring awareness to the cause, stopping at various places in Waltham, Myrtle and Manchester. The route changes annually to keep it fresh for participants. Each stop will have outdoor seating and arrangements to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, according to Sikel. Traditionally Sikel makes an announcement to the participants just prior to takeoff.
“I always get choked up every year just to see all of the people that are there to support,” Sikel said. “I always tell myself, I think Jacob didn't think that anyone cared about him at that moment and you look around and you’re looking at two to 300 people standing there, a lot of them didn't ever know him.”
About 15 to 20 certified blockers will ride about a half mile ahead of the motorcycle group to manage intersections, allowing the core of the group to safely make their way through an area.
Eventually the group will make it back to Owatonna where a raffle will take place. Raffle prizes consist mostly of handmade goods, for example Sikel’s hand-built benches, among other donated items. Raffle tickets are sold the day of the event, everyone is welcome to participate in the raffle drawings (which will be held at The Eagles Club in Owatonna) regardless of participation in the run. Food trucks will be available in the parking lot for pre-ride breakfast sandwiches, as well as post ride meals from trucks such as, El Rey Del Taco, Pretzel Wagon and The Lunch Box.
Funds are raised through the event’s registration as well as raffle ticket purchases.The money is then allocated to Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program’s various projects and initiatives, including training in suicide prevention.
Several $500 academic scholarships are awarded each year to area students. Last year, they were able to give away 14 scholarships, according to Sikel. Other monies go toward the group’s bracelets, which are often handed out during presentations.
“Basically our motto is ‘it’s OK to ask for help’ which gets printed on the bracelets as well as the group website,” Sikel said.
Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program provides certified trainers who go into schools, churches and other community settings to share educational presentations that focus on awareness and prevention of suicide.
“To me it's my therapy, it helps me deal with losing Jacob, everyday it still hurts, I still think of it every single day,” Sikel said. “Our presentations are not stale handwritten presentations, every one that we ever do is different, it's just having real people stand up and tell their real story.”
A look at the past and into the future
Sikel says all of their current merchandise is half off, as the group is in the process of rebranding and will be dropping the “yellow ribbon” aspect of the group. He says annual retraining for the group’s six trainers has gotten really expensive under the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, around $500 per person each year.
“That's a whole scholarship,” he said adding with six trainers the expenses add up.
The annual run is held on the weekend after Labor Day, which Sikel says lines up with Suicide Prevention Week. Next year will be the 10th annual run, which will fall on Sept. 11. The group hopes to invite a speaker from a Minnesota organization that raises awareness about veteran and military suicides. Sikel’s goal is to reach people of all ages and backgrounds, as suicide can affect anyone.
“The first year (the run) started out, it was a friend of mine who was trying to get some money together to help fix my motorcycle that I had actually crashed on my way home after finding out that Jacob had passed,” Sikel said. “He actually got the ride together to help fix the bike, but you know I had insurance so I didn’t really need the money ... we had this bit of money to use and we ended up going down and getting trained on suicide prevention at the national suicide prevention place.”
Since then the program and annual run participation has grown with each year. Sikel hopes this trend continues. Although he believes this year’s turnout will be good (he’s seen a lot of new names signing up to participate), he also admits there is some uncertainty in this year’s fundraising capabilities with COVID-19. Like many nonprofit organizations, COVID-19 has provided additional obstacles when it comes to finding donations. The group still has funds allocated from last year, which he says they could dip into.
But Sikel's hopeful.
“I still think this year is still going to turn out really good,” he said.