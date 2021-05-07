In an effort to keep traffic flowing safely through the city, the Owatonna City Council unanimously approved Tuesday changing the traffic control at four intersections.
City Engineer Kyle Skov said the city recently evaluated 10 intersections in town to ensure they have the appropriate traffic control per the Minnesota Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The evaluations resulted in the changing the following intersection control:
• The all-way stop at Mound Street SW and Selby Avenue SW to a two-way stop for Selby
• The all-way stop at Lincoln Avenue SE and Havana Road SE to a two-way stop for Havana
• The two-way stop on 22nd Street SE and LaCasa Lane SE to a two-way yield for 22nd
• The two-way stop on Mineral Springs Parkway NE and 20th Street NE to a two-way stop on 20th
Skov said that by transitioning some of the roads to “thru streets” traffic should flow more effectively. The work will happen in increments, Skov said, as the city does not have enough of the necessary signs to do all four changes at the same time. Signs will remain at one intersection for six to eight weeks before work begins at the next intersection.
With the Mineral Springs Parkway and 20th Street change, Skov said it will require at least a 90-day transition of a multi-way stop for all approaches.
Councilor Dave Burbank expressed that he would like to see the intersection at Mound and Selby be transitioned back to a controlled-yield intersection, with Selby becoming a two-way yield street. Skov said they would begin with transitioning down to a two-way stop for now and continue to evaluate the intersection to see if a two-way yield is called for.
A timeline for when the changes will begin and which intersection will be changed first has not yet been determined.